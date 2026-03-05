ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Uttarakhand Budget Session, Economic Survey Reveals Improvement In Income, Education, And Health

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s economy has shown steady progress in the past few years, with improvements seen in income levels, industries, infrastructure and social indicators, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26 prepared by the State’s Planning Department.

The report will be tabled in the Assembly during the upcoming Budget session starting March 9 (Monday).

Sharing key highlights of the survey, Planning Department Principal Secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram said the document provides an overall picture of the State’s economic health and also acts as a guide for the Finance Department while preparing the Budget and future policy decisions.

The report indicates that Uttarakhand’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown significantly in recent years. The State’s nominal GSDP is projected to reach around Rs 3.81 lakh crore in 2025, compared to about Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2022, reflecting nearly one-and-a-half times growth in three years. The economic growth rate for 2025–26 is estimated at 7.23% while the State is expected to achieve around 8.2% growth next year.

Per Capita Income Sees Notable Rise

It increased from about Rs 1.94 lakh in 2022 to nearly Rs 2.74 lakh in 2025, indicating improving income levels among residents. At the same time, the poverty index has declined from 9.70 in 2022 to 6.92 in 2025, suggesting gradual reduction in poverty. The labour force participation rate has also improved, rising from 60.1% to 64.4% during the same period.

Industrial and entrepreneurial activity in the State has grown as well. The number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) increased from nearly 60,000 in 2022 to over 79,000 in 2025, providing employment to more than 4.5 lakh people.

The number of large industries rose from 107 to 128, while recognised startups increased sharply from 702 to 1,750. Infrastructure development has also picked up pace. The length of roads in the state increased from 50,393 km in 2022 to over 51,000 km in 2025.