ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Drafts Religious Education Syllabus For Minority Run Institutions

Dehradun: A syllabus on religious education that will be taught in minority institutions has been drafted in Uttarakhand. It awaits approval from the Education Department. It includes topics on religion and religious beliefs, nationalism, Indian history and culture.

Sources said that this step has been taken keeping in mind that several minority institutions already teach religious texts to their students, and the move is to teach the content vetted by the authorities.

Sources also said that while studying the subject will not be compulsory but voluntary, the government will hold exams and give certificates to those pursuing the subject. The proposed system is to provide religious education in minority run schools either before or after teaching regular subjects.

It needs to be underlined that the Uttarakhand government abolished its statutory Madrasa Education Board on July 1 this year and replaced it with an Uttarakhand State Authority for Minority Education (USMEA).

The above stated moves assume significance in the light of the state scheduled to go to assembly polls early next year. Sources said that the curriculum designed will educate children on topics related to Indian history, culture and nationalism along with religious beliefs. Freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India's independence and prominent figures who contributed to nation-building are also mentioned. It encompasses topics related to the country's historical and cultural identity along with religion.