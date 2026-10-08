ETV Bharat / state

Audacity Unlimited: After Stealing iPhone From Dehradun, Thief Keeps Messaging Owner For Password!

Dehradun: In a "I-do-not-care-a-damn" attitude, a thief who stole an iPhone from a house in Dehradun has been messaging its owner's family members for the pass code, apparently expecting cooperation despite being on the wrong side of the law. The incident happened in Clement Town and the family is in distress, expecting prompt police action to get the phone back.

Kaushiki Dhyani, a resident of Sunshine Enclave, has posted a video on social media describing the theft and the messages that followed. She has also questioned why police have not acted despite being given CCTV footage, a photograph of the suspect and screenshots of his messages.

Saksham lodged a police complaint on September 13, she said. But while the family waited for news of the missing phone, Kaushiki allegedly began receiving messages from the suspect seeking its password. Whoever took the device, was not able to unlock it for use.

According to Kaushiki, her brother Saksham last used his iPhone at around 6.30 am on September 12. By 8.45 am, it was missing from his room. When the family checked the building’s CCTV footage, they saw two suspicious people moving towards and away from the room. Its door had been open at the time.

The repeated messages made Kaushiki post the incident on social media alleging police inaction. "When a message asking for the password came, I went to the police station at around 10 pm, only to be told to return the next morning," she alleged.

In the video, she has questioned that if police have CCTV footage, the suspect’s photograph and messages sent to a member of the affected family, why has there been no action? She said she had provided screenshots and other information to police, arguing that the suspect’s attempts to contact the family members could offer an important lead.

In her video, Kaushiki also claimed that CCTV footage from other thefts near DIT University and Graphic Era University showed the same suspect. "I have also mentioned about the other mobile theft instances in the area and urged police to examine the footage together to establish whether the incidents were connected, but to no avail," she further alleged.

Police, however, said efforts to trace the phone were underway. City Superintendent of Police Shekhar Suyal said he had sought information about the missing mobile from the circle officer. "The phone had been registered on the police portal for tracing from the day it went missing. The relevant circle officer would examine the CCTV footage and pursue the matter," he stated.

For the family, the password requests have added a baffling twist to an already frustrating wait. The person allegedly holding the phone has been frantically trying to unlock it and bothering the family, which has almost lost hope to get back the phone despite reading the thief's messages on and off.