Uttarakhand: Dehradun Civic Body Frames New Rules; FIR And Heavy Fines For Dog Bite Cases

The Dehradun Municipal Corporation has introduced strict dog-licensing bylaws to curb dog-bite incidents in the city. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Dehradun: Pet dog owners in Dehradun, Uttarakhand may now face criminal action, if their dogs attack or bite someone, particularly in cases involving aggressive breeds.

Under new rules framed by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, violations will attract heavy fines, registration of an FIR against the owner, and seizure of the dog by civic authorities.

The Dehradun Municipal Corporation has drafted the Dog Licensing Bylaws-2025, which were published on Monday. Objections and suggestions have been invited for one month, after which the rules will be formally notified and enforced.

Under the proposed bylaws, registration of pet dogs is mandatory. Aggressive breeds will attract a registration fee of Rs 2,000, while non-pedigree domestic dogs will be registered for Rs 500 per dog. Dogs adopted from shelters will be exempt from the fee.

Municipal officials said dogs must be vaccinated and sterilised before registration. Owners of aggressive breeds such as Pitbull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino, and American Bulldog will also be required to submit an Animal Birth Control surgery certificate after the dog turns 1, along with a valid anti-rabies vaccination certificate issued by a veterinarian.