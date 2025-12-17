Uttarakhand: Dehradun Civic Body Frames New Rules; FIR And Heavy Fines For Dog Bite Cases
New Dehradun dog rules mandate registration, vaccination, and muzzling of aggressive breeds, with FIR provisions for repeat bite violations.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
Dehradun: Pet dog owners in Dehradun, Uttarakhand may now face criminal action, if their dogs attack or bite someone, particularly in cases involving aggressive breeds.
Under new rules framed by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, violations will attract heavy fines, registration of an FIR against the owner, and seizure of the dog by civic authorities.
The Dehradun Municipal Corporation has drafted the Dog Licensing Bylaws-2025, which were published on Monday. Objections and suggestions have been invited for one month, after which the rules will be formally notified and enforced.
Under the proposed bylaws, registration of pet dogs is mandatory. Aggressive breeds will attract a registration fee of Rs 2,000, while non-pedigree domestic dogs will be registered for Rs 500 per dog. Dogs adopted from shelters will be exempt from the fee.
Municipal officials said dogs must be vaccinated and sterilised before registration. Owners of aggressive breeds such as Pitbull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino, and American Bulldog will also be required to submit an Animal Birth Control surgery certificate after the dog turns 1, along with a valid anti-rabies vaccination certificate issued by a veterinarian.
The rules mandate the use of chains and muzzles while taking aggressive dogs outside. Repeated violations, including dog bites, allowing pets to roam without leashes, open defecation in public spaces or excessive barking, may lead to escalating penalties. Fines for nuisance barking can range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
Civic officials said the initial penalty for violations has been set at Rs 5,000, while repeated complaints or attacks may result in criminal proceedings against the owner.
All pet dogs aged three months or above must be licensed, with licences valid for one year from the date of registration or renewal. If the anti-rabies vaccination expires during the licence period, the licence will automatically stand cancelled.
The corporation has also imposed a complete ban on breeding aggressive foreign dog breeds within city limits. Veterinary officials said owners of such breeds must have a minimum residential area of 300 sq yd, with strict restrictions on taking these dogs into public spaces.
Officials said the move follows a series of dog-attack incidents and aligns with earlier Supreme Court directions, prompting stricter regulation in the public interest.
