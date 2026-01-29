ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Bags ‘Best State for Promotion of Aviation And Ecosystem’ Award At WINGS INDIA 2026

The award was presented by the Union Civil Aviation Minister to Uttarakhand’s Additional Secretary Ashish Chauhan in the presence of Civil Aviation Secretary Sachin Kurve, Sanjay Tolia, and other senior officials. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has been conferred with the prestigious national award for ‘Best State for Promotion of Aviation and Ecosystem’ at WINGS INDIA 2026. The three-day aviation event started on January 29 and will conclude on January 31 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

The recognition comes in view of Uttarakhand’s effective use of the aviation sector to expand air connectivity and ensure a safe, smooth, and well-managed Char Dham Yatra. The state has made significant strides in strengthening helicopter services to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, along with the development of heliports and helipads. Enhanced passenger safety measures, disaster management preparedness, and the use of aerial resources for emergency services have emerged as key features of Uttarakhand’s aviation framework.

During the Char Dham Yatra, helicopter services have played a crucial role in facilitating darshan for senior citizens, differently-abled devotees, and pilgrims constrained by time. These efforts have received widespread appreciation across the country. Additionally, initiatives to connect border and remote mountainous regions through air networks, upgrades of airstrips under the UDAN scheme, and promotion of heli-tourism were specially acknowledged on the national platform.