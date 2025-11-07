ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Decked Up For Foundation Day, To Host PM Modi On November 9

He highlighted the role of the state's diaspora in contributing to its development and preserving cultural identity. "The government has been organising migrant 'Uttarakhandi' conferences to gather suggestions and contributions from these communities. Efforts are being made to simplify and expand the process of adopting ancestral villages. The government is also addressing challenges such as fragmented land in villages to facilitate agricultural activities," he stated.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said this year holds special significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand's formation on November 9.

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on November 9 to participate in the celebrations marking Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, or "Rajat Utsav."

CM Dhami added that the suggestions from these sessions will be incorporated into government policies, and expressed excitement about PM Modi's visit, calling it a significant event for the people of Uttarakhand.

"The suggestions gathered from various sessions will be incorporated into government policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on November 9th for the state's establishment day, which will be a significant event for the people of Uttarakhand, who hold him in high regard," he added.

President Draupadi Murmu addressed the assembly on the first day of the special session. Following this, the three-day special session discussed the 25-year development journey and the roadmap for the next 25 years.

Now, the state's Foundation Day event will be held at FRI. Preparations for which are underway in full swing. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said that preparations are underway on a war footing. Currently, 90% of the work has been completed. Some finishing touches remain, which will be completed by Saturday.

Pandey said nearly 75,000 to 100,000 people are expected to attend the event at FRI on November 9. CM Dhami also visited FRI on Friday to review the preparations. During this, CM Dhami instructed officials to complete all arrangements promptly. He specifically instructed officials to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience during the event, including traffic and movement.