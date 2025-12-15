Uttarakhand: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Retired BEL Officer Of Over Rs 50 Lakh in Fake Stock Market Scam
A retired BEL officer in Dehradun lost more than Rs 50 lakh to cybercriminals who promised high returns through a fake trading platform.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters cheated a retired Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) out of lakhs of rupees by luring him with false promises of stock market profits. Following his complaint, police registered a case against an unknown accused at the Cyber Crime Control Police Station and have launched an investigation.
Arun Kumar, a Kedar Puram resident and retired BEL DGM, was contacted on WhatsApp in October by a woman who identified herself as Neha Nomura, who shared false stock market tips and investment plans.
On November 5, Neha Nomura sent Kumar a forged SEBI registration letter from a supposed financial company, followed by a registration link for the fake investment platform.
After depositing the initial Rs 5,000, Kumar completed 36 transactions from November 5 to December 4, totalling Rs 52.97 lakh.
On December 4, Kumar requested a withdrawal, but the fraudsters demanded extra charges. Realising the fraud when asked for more money on December 8, he reported the case.
Case Registered By Cyber Police
Cyber ASP Kush Mishra said, "We received a complaint of cyber fraud involving stock market trading. Based on the written complaint, a case is registered against the unknown accused. We are investigating the bank accounts to which the funds were transferred," said Cyber ASP Kush Mishra.
Cyber Police Advisory To The Public
ASP Kush Mishra has appealed to the public to:
- Do not trust attractive offers, fake websites, or promises of quick profits. Fraudsters use these tactics to trap victims.
- Avoid fake investment schemes and always verify legitimacy before investing in any online opportunity.
- Do not befriend strangers or share personal information online without verifying identity.
- Always verify websites and companies before online applications or investments.
- Avoid searching for customer care numbers online, as many are fake.
ASP Mishra noted that rapidly rising investment scams have trapped lakhs of people. Scammers use fake websites and fabricated reviews to build trust by offering small returns before pressuring for larger investments.
He advised avoiding investments that pitch quick or unusually high returns. If suspicious, citizens should contact the nearest police or cybercrime station immediately. For financial cybercrimes, dial the cyber helpline at 1930 immediately.
