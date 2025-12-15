ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Retired BEL Officer Of Over Rs 50 Lakh in Fake Stock Market Scam

Authorities have warned investors against fake stock market and WhatsApp-based investment schemes. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Dehradun: Cyber fraudsters cheated a retired Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) out of lakhs of rupees by luring him with false promises of stock market profits. Following his complaint, police registered a case against an unknown accused at the Cyber Crime Control Police Station and have launched an investigation.

Arun Kumar, a Kedar Puram resident and retired BEL DGM, was contacted on WhatsApp in October by a woman who identified herself as Neha Nomura, who shared false stock market tips and investment plans.

On November 5, Neha Nomura sent Kumar a forged SEBI registration letter from a supposed financial company, followed by a registration link for the fake investment platform.

After depositing the initial Rs 5,000, Kumar completed 36 transactions from November 5 to December 4, totalling Rs 52.97 lakh.

On December 4, Kumar requested a withdrawal, but the fraudsters demanded extra charges. Realising the fraud when asked for more money on December 8, he reported the case.

Case Registered By Cyber Police