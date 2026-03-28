ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Cracks Down On LPG Misuse; Limits Supply At Weddings, Other Large Events

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has taken strict measures to prevent misuse and hoarding of LPG cylinders even as it claimed that there was currently no shortage of petrol, diesel or domestic cooking gas in the state.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has launched a special drive to verify households for any illegal or multiple gas connections and misuse for commercial purposes.

“Action has already been initiated against families found with more than the permitted number of connections to discourage practices which risk disrupting equitable distribution,” said officials.

Food Secretary Anand Swarup said the measures were aimed at ensuring timely supply to genuine consumers and maintaining transparency in the system.