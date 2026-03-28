Uttarakhand Cracks Down On LPG Misuse; Limits Supply At Weddings, Other Large Events
Uttarakhand launches strict drive against LPG cylinder hoarding and misuse, sets two-cylinder limit for weddings, aiming to ensure fair supply and curb black marketing.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has taken strict measures to prevent misuse and hoarding of LPG cylinders even as it claimed that there was currently no shortage of petrol, diesel or domestic cooking gas in the state.
The Food and Civil Supplies Department has launched a special drive to verify households for any illegal or multiple gas connections and misuse for commercial purposes.
“Action has already been initiated against families found with more than the permitted number of connections to discourage practices which risk disrupting equitable distribution,” said officials.
Food Secretary Anand Swarup said the measures were aimed at ensuring timely supply to genuine consumers and maintaining transparency in the system.
“We have also introduced new rules for weddings and large gatherings. Households hosting such events will be allowed a maximum of two gas cylinders, regardless of the number of guests. Temporary connections can be obtained from designated agencies for this purpose,” he said.
Swarup said the decision was intended to promote balanced resource use and curb excessive consumption.
He also warned of strict action against hoarding and black marketing. “Domestic cylinders are often diverted for use in hotels and roadside eateries, in violation of regulations. Authorities said penalties, licence cancellations and legal action are being pursued in such cases.”
Meanwhile, the measures have invited mixed reactions, with some residents supporting efforts to reduce wastage, while others question the practicality of limiting cylinders at large events like weddings.
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