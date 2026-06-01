ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Counts Its Water Sources

Dehradun: A major initiative on counting the water sources is underway in Uttarakhand. The exercise is being carried out by the Minor Irrigation Department and Himmotthan Society, which is working on conservation of water sources in the Himalayas. It is a part of a larger national-level exercise by the Centre. Officials say that the counting of water sources in the state is in its final stage and the exercise will be completed by July 2026.

The water sources in the mountains have been the foundation of human lives in the hills for centuries. They have played a vital role in providing drinking water to agriculture in villages. Ironically, no record has been maintained of their actual number. This is the first time that a systematic census is being undertaken that will provide concrete information about their existence and condition. The aim is to create a comprehensive database that can be used to develop future water conservation and rejuvenation plans.

It is pertinent to note that the experts have been warning for years that natural water sources are being rapidly impacted by climate change and unplanned development. In many areas, springs have completely dried up, while the water levels are steadily declining.

A source of water in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The primary objective is to create a database of the number of natural water sources in the country, their current status and areas that require urgent conservation. In the face of increasing water scarcity, this database will play a crucial role in formulating future water policy.

The Himmotthan Society has been conducting independent studies as well on the issue of water conservation in the Himalayas. With the help of geologists, the organisation has been compiling records of water sources in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

The areas where their work is underway include Tehri, Almora and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand, Kangra and Sirmaur of Himachal Pradesh and the Leh region of Ladakh. Initial assessments of the glaciers suggest that over 36,000 springs and streams exist in the Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts alone. So far, around 5,500 springs have been documented in Tehri and around 6,000 in Almora, while surveys are going on in Pauri.

According to the Minor Irrigation Department, 42,553 water sources have been documented, and a large number are still expected to be identified.

The Department’s preliminary survey data has revealed that Almora has more than 9,600 springs and waterfalls of which 9,450 are in rural areas. Chamoli district follows with 8,077 recorded water sources and Tehri with 4,415 of which 4,412 are in rural areas.