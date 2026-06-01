Uttarakhand Counts Its Water Sources
The aim is to create a comprehensive database that can be used to develop future water conservation and rejuvenation plans.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Dehradun: A major initiative on counting the water sources is underway in Uttarakhand. The exercise is being carried out by the Minor Irrigation Department and Himmotthan Society, which is working on conservation of water sources in the Himalayas. It is a part of a larger national-level exercise by the Centre. Officials say that the counting of water sources in the state is in its final stage and the exercise will be completed by July 2026.
The water sources in the mountains have been the foundation of human lives in the hills for centuries. They have played a vital role in providing drinking water to agriculture in villages. Ironically, no record has been maintained of their actual number. This is the first time that a systematic census is being undertaken that will provide concrete information about their existence and condition. The aim is to create a comprehensive database that can be used to develop future water conservation and rejuvenation plans.
It is pertinent to note that the experts have been warning for years that natural water sources are being rapidly impacted by climate change and unplanned development. In many areas, springs have completely dried up, while the water levels are steadily declining.
The primary objective is to create a database of the number of natural water sources in the country, their current status and areas that require urgent conservation. In the face of increasing water scarcity, this database will play a crucial role in formulating future water policy.
The Himmotthan Society has been conducting independent studies as well on the issue of water conservation in the Himalayas. With the help of geologists, the organisation has been compiling records of water sources in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
The areas where their work is underway include Tehri, Almora and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand, Kangra and Sirmaur of Himachal Pradesh and the Leh region of Ladakh. Initial assessments of the glaciers suggest that over 36,000 springs and streams exist in the Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts alone. So far, around 5,500 springs have been documented in Tehri and around 6,000 in Almora, while surveys are going on in Pauri.
According to the Minor Irrigation Department, 42,553 water sources have been documented, and a large number are still expected to be identified.
The Department’s preliminary survey data has revealed that Almora has more than 9,600 springs and waterfalls of which 9,450 are in rural areas. Chamoli district follows with 8,077 recorded water sources and Tehri with 4,415 of which 4,412 are in rural areas.
Meanwhile, 4,191 water sources have been recorded in Uttarkashi, 3,911 in Champawat, 3,143 in Pauri, 2,821 in Pithoragarh, 2,339 in Bageshwar and 2,268 in Rudraprayag.
Dehradun district also has 1,046 sources in rural areas, while Nainital has 711 sources. These figures show that a large area of Uttarakhand still relies on natural water sources.
Sources disclosed that modern technology is being used to ensure that the documentation is scientific and reliable. Survey teams are inspecting each water source on site, and the location is being recorded through a mobile application. All sources are also being geo-tagged, making it easier to monitor and assess them in future. Information is also being collected regarding the location of the water source, its flow, use, local significance and surrounding geographical conditions.
Chief Engineer of the Minor Irrigation Department BK Tiwari said, "This is the first comprehensive campaign of its kind in the state. After the survey is complete, the state government will have authentic data on the actual number and condition of water sources for the first time."
"Based on this data, plans for water conservation, recharge and rejuvenation can be developed. Regular monitoring of springs will also be possible, allowing timely identification of water sources that are on the verge of drying up," Tiwari said.
Officials said that the preparations for the exercise were underway from 2024 with training programmes at the national and state levels. Field surveys began across the state in January 2026.
It is learnt that the Himmotthan Society began its independent survey in 2025 following a report on water management and springs released by NITI Aayog in 2018. Experts at the organisation say there was a significant discrepancy between the data provided in the report and the actual situation on the ground, which led to the organisation conducting a detailed survey in the Himalayan states. The organisation believes that water conservation plans cannot be effective without actual data.
Experts say that the data presently being compiled covers only water sources located in revenue areas, while those in the forest areas are currently unaccounted for. Neither the Minor Irrigation Department nor the Himmotthan Society is currently maintaining detailed records of the springs in the forest areas. This means the actual number of springs in the state may be much higher than the current figures.
The locals have been enlisted in the ongoing exercise and information is being gathered through conversations with villagers about the history of water sources, water availability and changes over the years.
A geologist at the Himmotthan Society, Nikhil, disclosed, "Over the past ten years, a large number of water sources have been affected. In many places, springs have dried up completely while the flow of water from many other sources has decreased. Areas where agriculture has declined rapidly have seen a relatively faster rate of water resource depletion. Despite this, approximately 80% of the rural population still relies on natural water sources in some form or another."
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