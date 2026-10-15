ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Threatens Self-Immolation Over 'Phone Hacking'

Dehradun: Congress MLA from Haldwani, Sumit Hridayesh, on Wednesday alleged that a gang is hacking the phones of politicians and their families for leverage in politics, and demanded action in the matter or else he would immolate himself.

Addressing a press conference in Haldwani, he said he would commit self-immolation during the upcoming state Assembly Session in Gairsain.

Hridayesh said the gang is tapping the phones of such party leaders as former chief minister Harish Rawat and the party's election campaign committee chairman, Pritam Singh.

He noted that if details of their conversations become known, "tactical moves" could be orchestrated against them during the elections.

Hridayesh accused two people whom he had given his phone to briefly of being complicit in the tapping. He said that on April 24 last year, he filed a formal complaint with the police against these two individuals, but no action was taken.

The MLA expressed concern for the safety of his wife and 15-year-old daughter, and claimed that the gang is operating without fear.

"I will not merely attempt self-immolation; I will actually do it, come what may. I will do it not for myself, but for democracy. If there is no privacy, what is left!" he said.

The leader, however, refused to divulge the identities of the supposed hackers.