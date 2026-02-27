ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Demands Action Over Withdrawal Of Rs 10.39 Lakh Using Jailed Village Head's Digital Signature

Nazia won from Daru village in the Panchayat elections in July 2025. She was wanted in three cases registered in Kotdwar and the police were searching for her. On December 13, Nazia was arrested and since then, she has been lodged in Pauri jail.

Local MLA and Congress leader, Tilak Raj Behad, revealed the entire matter at a press conference, accusing Nazia's husband, Abdul Gaffar, former district president of the BJP Minority Morcha, of the fraud and has demanded his arrest.

Rudrapur: A case of alleged misappropriation of government funds has surfaced in Daru village in Kichha of Uttarakhand's ​​Udham Singh Nagar district, where over Rs 10 lakh was withdrawn from the account of village head, Nazia Bi, using her Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), while she is in jail.

According to the Congress MLA, Nazia's DSC was not frozen despite her imprisonment. A letter was issued by Nazia Bi appointing her husband as her representative, Behad said alleging that Abdul Gaffar, in collusion with development block officials, misused the DSC and withdrew Rs 10.39 lakh from the government account.

"As per rules the village head's DSC should have been suspended or frozen with immediate effect after she was jailed but this was not done, resulting which, government funds were fraudulently withdrawn. We have demanded that District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria conduct an impartial investigation into the entire matter and take action against the village head's husband and the concerned officials within three days," Behad said.

He has also warned of staging an indefinite sit-in demonstration outside the DM's office if action was not taken within the stipulated time period.

Chief Development Officer Devesh Shasni said an investigation has been ordered into the matter. "As soon as information was received, the Panchayati Raj Officer was ordered to investigate. We assure that a detailed investigation will be conducted and a report with evidence will be submitted soon. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," Shasni said.

Notably, on February 20, the Bareilly Police in Uttar Pradesh busted an illegal arms supply ring and arrested two arms smugglers, Tasleem Ahmed and Somu Khan, and recovered five illegal pistols and cartridges from their possession. Bareilly police reported that these smugglers admitted to supplying weapons to Abdul Gaffar, Behad said. He alleged that these weapons were being procured to incite violence and carry out murders in Kichha. He demanded that the Udham Singh Nagar Police conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.