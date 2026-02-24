Uttarakhand Congress Leader's Son Among Duo Killed In Accident
Vijay Rana (23) of Haridwar got engaged a day earlier and was travelling to Punjab's Jaladhar with his nephew, Rudra Pratap (22), on a bike.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Saharanpur/Roorkee/Champawat: The son of Uttarakhand senior Congress leader Virendra Singh Rana and his nephew were killed when their motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway (NH-7) on Monday night, police said.
Among the deceased — identified as Vijay Rana (23) of Bhalswa village under the Jhabreda police station in Haridwar and Rudra Pratap (22) of Shabbirpur village under the Badgaon police station in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur — Vijay got engaged a day ago. Congress metropolitan district president Rajendra Chaudhary has expressed grief over the incident.
Police said Vijay worked in Punjab's Jalandhar, while Rudra also studied there. The duo were travelling to Jalandhar on a bike on Monday morning amid dense fog with low visibility. The overspeeding bike collided with another vehicle near the Nakur Road crossing on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway. The impact was so severe that both were grievously injured.
When police took them to a nearby government medical college, doctors declared them dead. Police said families of the deceased have been informed, which decided to take the bodies without any legal action.
This accident brought a pall of grief to the house of Virendra, where wedding preparations were in full swing. Virendra is a member of the state Congress committee and has also previously served as the director of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam.
Meanwhile, another youth was killed in Champawat when a vehicle crashed and fell into a 100-meter-deep ravine in the Patal (Patalgaon) area. The SDRF team had to work hard to pull his body out of the ravine and hand it over to the police. The deceased has been identified as Hemesh Singh Kunwar (24) of Need, police said.
