ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Congress Leader's Son Among Duo Killed In Accident

Saharanpur/Roorkee/Champawat: The son of Uttarakhand senior Congress leader Virendra Singh Rana and his nephew were killed when their motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway (NH-7) on Monday night, police said.

Among the deceased — identified as Vijay Rana (23) of Bhalswa village under the Jhabreda police station in Haridwar and Rudra Pratap (22) of Shabbirpur village under the Badgaon police station in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur — Vijay got engaged a day ago. Congress metropolitan district president Rajendra Chaudhary has expressed grief over the incident.

Police said Vijay worked in Punjab's Jalandhar, while Rudra also studied there. The duo were travelling to Jalandhar on a bike on Monday morning amid dense fog with low visibility. The overspeeding bike collided with another vehicle near the Nakur Road crossing on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway. The impact was so severe that both were grievously injured.