ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand College, University Professors Asked To Track Stray Dogs In Campuses, Submit Reports

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Higher Education Department has asked college and university professors to count and track stray dogs in their premises amid an ongoing controversy over the issue in some states, including Delhi and Haryana.

The Joint Director of Uttarakhand Higher Education Department has issued instructions in this regard to all universities and colleges in the state on December 23, 2025. The department states that the move comes in the wake of directives issued by the Supreme Court to address rising dog attack cases. The higher education directorate said that the order has been issued in compliance with the directions passed in a suo motu writ petition in the Supreme Court.

The Joint Director of Higher Education, in its letter, directed the state universities, private universities, government colleges and aided and private colleges to immediately provide a detailed record of stray dogs and security arrangements in and around their institutions. The letter has clarified that the matter is related to the Supreme Court, and so, negligence at any level will not be tolerated. Institutions must primarily report how many stray dogs are roaming on and around their campuses.

The higher education department wants to take note of the actions taken so far to remove and rehabilitate stray dogs from campuses. Also, it has asked to ensure that the concerned municipal corporation, municipality, or town panchayat have been informed of the matter.