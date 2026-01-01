Uttarakhand College, University Professors Asked To Track Stray Dogs In Campuses, Submit Reports
AD Uniyal, Joint Director of Higher Education has asked colleges and universities to submit detailed reports on stray dogs and security arrangements in campuses.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Higher Education Department has asked college and university professors to count and track stray dogs in their premises amid an ongoing controversy over the issue in some states, including Delhi and Haryana.
The Joint Director of Uttarakhand Higher Education Department has issued instructions in this regard to all universities and colleges in the state on December 23, 2025. The department states that the move comes in the wake of directives issued by the Supreme Court to address rising dog attack cases. The higher education directorate said that the order has been issued in compliance with the directions passed in a suo motu writ petition in the Supreme Court.
The Joint Director of Higher Education, in its letter, directed the state universities, private universities, government colleges and aided and private colleges to immediately provide a detailed record of stray dogs and security arrangements in and around their institutions. The letter has clarified that the matter is related to the Supreme Court, and so, negligence at any level will not be tolerated. Institutions must primarily report how many stray dogs are roaming on and around their campuses.
The higher education department wants to take note of the actions taken so far to remove and rehabilitate stray dogs from campuses. Also, it has asked to ensure that the concerned municipal corporation, municipality, or town panchayat have been informed of the matter.
The letter further asked colleges and universities to submit a detailed report on whether the campuses have a boundary wall or a fencing system for the safety and security of the students. In places that lack boundary walls or fences, the department has asked as to what alternative steps have been taken to ensure security.
The Joint Director has instructed all institutions to send detailed information in a prescribed format through a Google Form. "The Supreme Court has issued directives to the Central and state governments to implement preventive measures to curb dog attack cases. Our instructions from the Higher Education Department are in line with the apex court's directives," said AD Uniyal, Joint Director, Higher Education Department, Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, the move to deploy teachers in stray dog counting exercise has triggered protests in teaching communities in Delhi and Haryana's Kaithal district. Teachers alleged the move undermines their professional integrity, shifting their focus to non academic tasks. The Delhi Education department, however, later claimed that no notification was issued to assign teachers to tasks linked to stray dogs.
