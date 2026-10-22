Uttarakhand CM Dhami Urges People To Put Daler Mehndi Controversy Behind Them
Dhami said he would personally speak to both Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, whom he called as friends.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged people not to stretch the controversy surrounding singer Daler Mehndi, which erupted during a cultural programme at the Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar. Dhami said he would speak to Daler Mehndi and his brother, singer Mika Singh, to discuss the matter.
The controversy has drawn reactions from several film industry personalities, including Mika Singh, comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Rajpal Yadav, who have come out in support of Daler Mehndi. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has also issued a clarification regarding the incident.
दलेर मेहंदी विवाद पर सीएम धामी ने बयान दिया है. सीएम धामी ने कहा वे मीका सिंह और दलेर मेहंदी से बात करेंगे. #uttarakhand #DalerMehndiControversy #DalerMehndi #SubodhUniyal खबरों के लिए विजिट करें https://t.co/MA93E6EU1h https://t.co/HwsUNanRDs— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) October 22, 2026
Speaking in Dehradun, Dhami suggested that public pressure may have influenced the situation. He said that Uniyal had come forward to clarify that he was unaware of the singer's health condition.
The chief minister said Daler Mehndi is a prominent artist and that Uttarakhand has a tradition of respecting artists. He added that since Uniyal had already made a statement, there was no need to escalate the controversy.
The controversy began during a cultural evening at the Siddhpeeth Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, where Daler Mehndi was performing during a live concert.
During the performance, the singer allegedly relied on a pre-recorded backing track, which the audience objected since they gathered to hear him perform live.
Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal went on stage and expressed his displeasure directly to the singer.
Uniyal said people had come to hear the singer perform live rather than watch him mime to dubbed or recorded vocals. He said the performance was disrespectful to the historic fair and the sentiments of the audience in Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand.
Following the incident, the controversy intensified after Mika Singh publicly raised concerns about the matter. Several Bollywood personalities expressed support for Daler Mehndi, which brought the dispute into the national spotlight.
Read More:
- Daler Mehndi Row: Mika Singh Demands Apology From Uttarakhand Minister As FWICE Seeks PM Modi's Intervention
- Daler Mehndi Row: Anupam Kher, Badshah, Others Rally Behind Singer As Sona Mohapatra Flags Accountability
- Mika Singh Defends Daler Mehndi After Drunk Allegations, Says He Will Quit Singing If Claims Are Proven