ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Urges People To Put Daler Mehndi Controversy Behind Them

The chief minister said Daler Mehndi is a prominent artist and that Uttarakhand has a tradition of respecting artists ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged people not to stretch the controversy surrounding singer Daler Mehndi, which erupted during a cultural programme at the Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar. Dhami said he would speak to Daler Mehndi and his brother, singer Mika Singh, to discuss the matter.

The controversy has drawn reactions from several film industry personalities, including Mika Singh, comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Rajpal Yadav, who have come out in support of Daler Mehndi. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has also issued a clarification regarding the incident.

Speaking in Dehradun, Dhami suggested that public pressure may have influenced the situation. He said that Uniyal had come forward to clarify that he was unaware of the singer's health condition. The chief minister said Daler Mehndi is a prominent artist and that Uttarakhand has a tradition of respecting artists. He added that since Uniyal had already made a statement, there was no need to escalate the controversy. The controversy began during a cultural evening at the Siddhpeeth Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, where Daler Mehndi was performing during a live concert.