Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Orders Removal Of Pauri DFO Over Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict
The Chief Minister said that all necessary equipment to reduce human-wildlife conflicts in Pauri must be provided at the earliest.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed the immediate removal of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Pauri following a rise in human-wildlife conflict incidents in the district. The order was issued during a review meeting of the Forest Department held at the state secretariat.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued several instructions to senior officials. He asked the Forest Department and district administration to arrange escorts to drop off and pick up schoolchildren in villages where there is a high risk of encounters with wild animals.
Dhami also directed the Forest Department to frame a policy within two weeks for providing livelihood support to families where the sole earning member has died in a human-wildlife conflict. He further said that all necessary equipment to reduce such conflicts in the districts must be provided at the earliest.
सचिवालय में वन विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान मानव वन्यजीव संघर्ष पर लगाम लगाने के लिए वन विभाग के साथ ही शासन-प्रशासन के स्तर पर भी प्रभावी प्रयास किये जाने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही पौड़ी में मानव-वन्यजीव संघर्ष की बढ़ती घटनाओं और इसकी रोकथाम में लापरवाही बरतने के दृष्टिगत पौड़ी… pic.twitter.com/xIKwmJccp6— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 11, 2025
The Chief Minister emphasised that the top priority is to protect human lives from wildlife attacks, and therefore, special focus should be placed on adopting new technologies. Permanent solutions should be developed to prevent wild animals from entering populated areas, he said.
Sensitive zones should be continuously monitored through surveillance cameras. Forest personnel must maintain constant vigilance and strengthen their communication with local villagers, Dhami said. He directed that wild bushes around residential areas be cleared through targeted drives, and that women and children be specifically made aware of nearby wildlife.
Dhami instructed that Forest Department teams must reach the incident site within 30 minutes of receiving information about any such conflict. "Responsibility for this should be clearly assigned to the concerned DFOs and Rangers. Immediate financial assistance must be provided to the affected individuals," he said.
