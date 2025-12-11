ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Orders Removal Of Pauri DFO Over Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed the immediate removal of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Pauri following a rise in human-wildlife conflict incidents in the district. The order was issued during a review meeting of the Forest Department held at the state secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued several instructions to senior officials. He asked the Forest Department and district administration to arrange escorts to drop off and pick up schoolchildren in villages where there is a high risk of encounters with wild animals.

Dhami also directed the Forest Department to frame a policy within two weeks for providing livelihood support to families where the sole earning member has died in a human-wildlife conflict. He further said that all necessary equipment to reduce such conflicts in the districts must be provided at the earliest.