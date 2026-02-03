Uttarakhand Clothing Store Name Row: Jharkhand Minister To Reward Man Who Defended Muslim Owner
Irfan Ansari said that this is not a fight against any Indian, but against the British mindset that brutally crushed, killed and enslaved our ancestors.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Ranchi: Deepak Kumar, who confronted Bajrang Dal supporters in Uttarakhand for forcing a Muslim elderly man to drop the word "Baba" from the signboard of his clothing store and threatening him, will be rewarded by a Jharkhand minister with Rs two lakh for showing love and unity.
Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has shared a lengthy post on social media praising Deepak, along with an AI-generated picture of him with the elderly man, calling the former a true Indian. "When efforts to spread the poison of hatred continue unabated across the country, the example of humanity, brotherhood, and love set by Deepak from Uttarakhand has forced all of Hindustan to reflect deeply. Deepak, who named himself 'Mohammad Deepak,' has had his spirit, courage, and bravery saluted wholeheartedly by Jharkhand government minister Dr Irfan Ansari," he wrote in the X post
Ansari said this is not a fight against any Indian, but against the British mindset that brutally crushed, killed and enslaved our ancestors. "But Deepak has revived the true meaning and spirit of that struggle for freedom. I will give him Rs two lakh from my four months' salary to Deepak. The amount may be small, but it is a salute to Deepak's resolve and will strengthen his morale. This is a clear message that the soul of Hindustan is not hatred, but love," he added.
डॉ इरफान अंसारी का बड़ा ऐलान।— Dr. Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) February 3, 2026
मोहब्बत और एकता की मिसाल बने दीपक, डॉ. इरफान अंसारी ने ₹2 लाख देने का किया ऐलान, झारखंड में होगा सम्मान
देश में जब नफ़रत का ज़हर फैलाने की लगातार कोशिशें हो रही हैं, ऐसे समय में उत्तराखंड के दीपक ने इंसानियत, भाईचारे और मोहब्बत की जो मिसाल पेश… pic.twitter.com/uLb0Kj4RzJ
The minister further said that what Deepak did to save the elderly Muslim man is not an ordinary incident. It is a deep and historic line of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (composite culture of India) that will continue to inspire future generations. "By identifying himself as 'Mohammad Deepak', he has brought forth the true beauty of the country. This is a slap in the face of those who are using hatred to further their political agenda. Deepak has proven that ultimately, love triumphs over hatred," he added.
Saluting Deepak, Ansari said he would soon invite Deepak to Jharkhand and honour him personally, which would not be for an individual, but for the ideology that unites the country, not divides it.
On January 26, some Bajrang Dal activists were pressuring Vakil Ahmed, who runs a shop named Baba School Dress and Matching Centre in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar, to drop the word "Baba". During that time, Deepak stepped in Ahmed's defence. Amidst the heated arguments, when the crowd asked him his name, he introduced himself as Mohammad Deepak and asked, "Tell me, what do you want to do?"
