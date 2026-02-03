ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Clothing Store Name Row: Jharkhand Minister To Reward Man Who Defended Muslim Owner

Ranchi: Deepak Kumar, who confronted Bajrang Dal supporters in Uttarakhand for forcing a Muslim elderly man to drop the word "Baba" from the signboard of his clothing store and threatening him, will be rewarded by a Jharkhand minister with Rs two lakh for showing love and unity.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has shared a lengthy post on social media praising Deepak, along with an AI-generated picture of him with the elderly man, calling the former a true Indian. "When efforts to spread the poison of hatred continue unabated across the country, the example of humanity, brotherhood, and love set by Deepak from Uttarakhand has forced all of Hindustan to reflect deeply. Deepak, who named himself 'Mohammad Deepak,' has had his spirit, courage, and bravery saluted wholeheartedly by Jharkhand government minister Dr Irfan Ansari," he wrote in the X post

Ansari said this is not a fight against any Indian, but against the British mindset that brutally crushed, killed and enslaved our ancestors. "But Deepak has revived the true meaning and spirit of that struggle for freedom. I will give him Rs two lakh from my four months' salary to Deepak. The amount may be small, but it is a salute to Deepak's resolve and will strengthen his morale. This is a clear message that the soul of Hindustan is not hatred, but love," he added.