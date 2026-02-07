ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand CIU Raids Seven IT Firms For Large-Scale Tax Evasion

Dehradun: The Centralised Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Uttarakhand tax department on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at the premises of seven IT firms operating in Dehradun and unearthed a large-scale tax evasion scheme involving fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) claims, officials said.

The investigation revealed that these firms were evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) by using fake bills without the actual supply of goods. This, as per the preliminary assessment by CIU, led to a revenue loss of approximately Rs 4.75 crore.

During the raids, the CIU team reportedly checked e-way bills and data available on the GST portal, which revealed several shocking details. The vehicles for which e-way bills were issued had not passed through any toll plazas on the dates mentioned in the bills, raising serious doubts about the entire operation.