Uttarakhand CIU Raids Seven IT Firms For Large-Scale Tax Evasion
Investigation revealed that these firms were evading Goods and Services Tax by using fake bills, leading to an estimated revenue loss of Rs 4.75 crore.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Dehradun: The Centralised Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Uttarakhand tax department on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at the premises of seven IT firms operating in Dehradun and unearthed a large-scale tax evasion scheme involving fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) claims, officials said.
The investigation revealed that these firms were evading Goods and Services Tax (GST) by using fake bills without the actual supply of goods. This, as per the preliminary assessment by CIU, led to a revenue loss of approximately Rs 4.75 crore.
During the raids, the CIU team reportedly checked e-way bills and data available on the GST portal, which revealed several shocking details. The vehicles for which e-way bills were issued had not passed through any toll plazas on the dates mentioned in the bills, raising serious doubts about the entire operation.
CIU officials found that many supplier firms also lacked purchase records, indicating a fraudulent supply chain. Most of the firms were not found at their registered addresses, and many of the establishments where business was supposedly conducted were not present at their declared addresses. This further confirmed the network of fake billing.
Tax department's deputy commissioner Vinay Pandey said several documents and digital devices were seized during the raids, which are currently undergoing forensic examination. "During the operation, the concerned firms deposited Rs 1.10 crore as GST. A thorough investigation of financial transactions, bank statements, and other technical aspects will continue. The department deployed 22 officers in 10 teams for this operation," he added.
