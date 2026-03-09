Uttarakhand Budget 2026: CM Dhami Presents Rs 1.11 Lakh Cr Budget
This is the first time in the state's history that the budget was presented on the first day of the session, after the Governor's address.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Gairsain: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while presenting the Budget for the financial year 2026-27, said that the state government is committed to advancing the overall development of Uttarakhand through the GYAN model.
Dhami presented the state budget of Rs 1.11 lakh crore of Financial Year 2026-27. This is the first time in the state's history that the budget is being presented on the very first day of the session, after the Governor's address.
Under the GYAN model, the poor, youth, farmers (annadata), and women's empowerment have been identified as the four key pillars of development.
The Chief Minister stated that the government's objective is to connect every section of society with the mainstream of development and build a prosperous, empowered, and self-reliant Uttarakhand.
A provision of Rs 1,300 crore has been made for the Annapurti Scheme, Rs 298.35 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and Rs 56.12 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).
In addition, Rs 25 crore has been allocated for housing for economically weaker sections, Rs 42 crore for providing free travel facilities to designated categories of passengers in Transport Corporation buses, and Rs 43.03 crore as a subsidy on cooking gas.
Further provisions include Rs 167.05 crore for social security pension schemes such as Divyang Pension, Teelu Rauteli Pension, and other welfare pensions, as well as Rs 25 crore for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families.
To strengthen employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of the state, several schemes have been reinforced. The budget allocates Rs 60 crore for the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Rs 10 crore for the Migration Prevention Scheme, and Rs 62.29 crore for the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rural Skill Development Scheme.
The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled from March 9 to March 13, 2026, at the Vidhan Bhavan located in the state's summer capital, Bharadisain (Gairsain).
Presenting Uttarakhand's Economic Survey, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram informed the media that the state's GSDP for the year 2024-25 stood at Rs 3,81,889 crore, compared to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of more than one and a half times.
