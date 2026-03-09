ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Budget 2026: CM Dhami Presents Rs 1.11 Lakh Cr Budget

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Chamoli, Monday, March 9, 2026. ( PTI )

Gairsain: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while presenting the Budget for the financial year 2026-27, said that the state government is committed to advancing the overall development of Uttarakhand through the GYAN model.

Dhami presented the state budget of Rs 1.11 lakh crore of Financial Year 2026-27. This is the first time in the state's history that the budget is being presented on the very first day of the session, after the Governor's address.

Under the GYAN model, the poor, youth, farmers (annadata), and women's empowerment have been identified as the four key pillars of development.

The Chief Minister stated that the government's objective is to connect every section of society with the mainstream of development and build a prosperous, empowered, and self-reliant Uttarakhand.

A provision of Rs 1,300 crore has been made for the Annapurti Scheme, Rs 298.35 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), and Rs 56.12 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

In addition, Rs 25 crore has been allocated for housing for economically weaker sections, Rs 42 crore for providing free travel facilities to designated categories of passengers in Transport Corporation buses, and Rs 43.03 crore as a subsidy on cooking gas.