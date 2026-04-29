ETV Bharat / state

Over Four Lakh Pilgrims In 10 Days For Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra

The Chardham Yatra is not only a major religious even but also the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy. The livelihoods of hoteliers, horse-mule operators, priests, and local shopkeepers depend on the pilgrimage. The locals and stakeholders look forward to the arrival of as many as pilgrims as possible as it has a direct impact on their businesses.

He acknowledged that some unfortunate incidents occurred in the initial days due to crowding at religious sites but arrangements are now being improved. "Priests and local stakeholders must understand that uncontrolled crowd can pose a threat to both the sanctity and safety of the pilgrimage," the minister said.

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said it is vital to conduct the Yatra as per norms to avoid any troubles. He said the mountains do not have the capacity to handle as many as pilgrims as religious sites on the plains. "Only a limited number of pilgrims who can safely be accommodated should be allowed to travel at once," Maharaj said.

Dehradun: Over four lakh pilgrims have arrived in Uttarakhand in the last 10 days for the Chardham Yatra. Amid reports of hiccups due to the large crowd of pilgrims in the state, the government on Wednesday said the Yatra is progressing smoothly.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre at Dehradun, a total of 4,08,401 pilgrims have been to the Chardham shrines within just 10 days of the opening of their doors as of 7 pm on April 28. Kedarnath shrine received the highest number of pilgrims at 2,07,452, almost half of the total. Similarly, in six days, 84,942 pilgrims visited Badrinath, 57,794 visited Yamunotri, and 57,863 Gangotri. Additionally, 440 pilgrims visited Gomukh.

The National Green Ttribunal had sought response from the state government on the carrying capacity of the Yatra. On January 5, 2024, the NGT was informed that the figures for Gangotri (8,000), Yamunotri (5,000), and Kedarnath (13,000) set in the April 13, 2023, should be considered the maximum limit for pilgrims based on the estimated carrying capacity. The next hearing is scheduled for July 21, where the NGT will hear the government's side.

On the other hand, the SDC Foundation's analysis offers a different perspective on this year's data. According to the organization's founder, Anoop Nautiyal, due to the early start of the yatra this year, the first week's figures are not directly comparable with previous years. This year, the doors of the Chardham shrines opened between April 19 and April 23.

In 2025, this period was from late April to early May, and in 2024, it was mid-May. Due to the fewer operating days, the total number of pilgrims appears relatively low. According to normalized data, the situation is not as alarming.

Analysis shows that there has been no significant decline in demand for the pilgrimage, based on the average number of pilgrims arriving per day. This year's figures are approximately 81 per cent of that in 2025 and approximately 60 per cent of that in 2024. This indicates that there has been no decline in the faith of pilgrims. The variations in the figures are due to weather and logistics during the initial stages of the pilgrimage.

The state government says drinking water, toilets, health services, sanitation, parking, and traffic management have been strengthened along the pilgrimage routes. Medical teams, disaster management forces, and police have been deployed at sensitive locations. Social media and some ground reports also reported long queues, traffic jams, and health problems in the initial days, raising questions about the arrangements.

Maharaj and the administration have appealed pilgrims to complete the journey in stages rather than rushing through the shrines. Especially those traveling from Rishikesh to Kedarnath or Badrinath have been advised to stay overnight on the route so that their bodies can acclimatize to the altitude. Due to the continuous travel and climbing, many pilgrims have reported deteriorating health.