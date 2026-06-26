ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra Route Under Scanner After Bomb Threat; STF Traces Email To Morocco

Dehradun: Police and security agencies have intensified investigation after an email threatened to bomb several places in Uttarakhand including the Char Dham pilgrimage route, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Mussoorie. As per officials, the threat email was traced to Morocco, while the suspected sender was found to be based in the United States.

SSP of Special Task Force (STF) in Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh, said the threat was received at the official email address of Mussoorie Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office at around 9.30 AM on June 22. The message, allegedly sent in the name of "Khalistan National Army", contained provocative and objectionable language and threatened explosions at multiple locations in the state.

According to officials, the email targeted Mussoorie Municipal Council office, the Char Dham pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath, as well as Haridwar and Rishikesh. It also allegedly contained threats against the Union Home Minister and Uttarakhand Chief Minister, along with slogans supporting Khalistan.

Following the threat, a case was registered at Mussoorie police station on June 23 on the basis of the complaint of Gaurav Bhasin, Executive Engineer of the Mussoorie Municipal Council.

SSP Ajay Singh said, "The cyber commandos immediately launched an investigation considering the seriousness of the threat. Preliminary tracking traced the email to the North African country of Morocco, while the suspected sender was identified as a resident of the United States."