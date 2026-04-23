ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath Sees Heavy Rush, Token System Ensures Smooth Darshan For Devotees

Rudraprayag: A massive influx of devotees is being witnessed at Kedarnath Dham, posing a significant challenge for authorities to maintain smooth arrangements during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Thousands of pilgrims from across the country and abroad have been arriving at the shrine since its opening, reflecting strong faith and enthusiasm among devotees. The temple premises continue to echo with chants of “Har Har Mahadev”, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Token System Ensures Smooth Darshan

To manage the surge, the Rudraprayag district administration implemented a token system from April 21 to regulate the flow of pilgrims. Under this system, devotees are being allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum for darshan at designated time slots. This has helped maintain effective crowd control and ensure that pilgrims have peaceful, orderly darshan without excessive waiting.

Officials said the system has emerged as a crucial mechanism in balancing both convenience and safety amid the heavy rush.

Separate Entry-Exit Gates, Tight Coordination

To further streamline crowd management, separate entry and exit gates have been designated at the temple premises to ensure controlled and safe movement of pilgrims.

Authorities said that strong coordination between the police, district administration and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has ensured smooth functioning of arrangements, including security, route management, medical aid and guidance services along the yatra route and at the shrine.