Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath Sees Heavy Rush, Token System Ensures Smooth Darshan For Devotees
Massive turnout at Kedarnath Dham, token system helps control crowds, ensuring smooth darshan and better management as Char Dham Yatra gains momentum.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A massive influx of devotees is being witnessed at Kedarnath Dham, posing a significant challenge for authorities to maintain smooth arrangements during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.
Thousands of pilgrims from across the country and abroad have been arriving at the shrine since its opening, reflecting strong faith and enthusiasm among devotees. The temple premises continue to echo with chants of “Har Har Mahadev”, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere.
Token System Ensures Smooth Darshan
To manage the surge, the Rudraprayag district administration implemented a token system from April 21 to regulate the flow of pilgrims. Under this system, devotees are being allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum for darshan at designated time slots. This has helped maintain effective crowd control and ensure that pilgrims have peaceful, orderly darshan without excessive waiting.
Officials said the system has emerged as a crucial mechanism in balancing both convenience and safety amid the heavy rush.
Separate Entry-Exit Gates, Tight Coordination
To further streamline crowd management, separate entry and exit gates have been designated at the temple premises to ensure controlled and safe movement of pilgrims.
Authorities said that strong coordination between the police, district administration and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has ensured smooth functioning of arrangements, including security, route management, medical aid and guidance services along the yatra route and at the shrine.
Kedarnath Opened With Grand Rituals
The portals of Kedarnath Dham were opened on April 22, 2026, with full religious rituals and Vedic chants. On the very first day, around 38,000 devotees visited the shrine, indicating the scale of turnout expected this year.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the opening ceremony and performed special prayers. He offered the first prayer in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for the happiness and well-being of the people.
He said Kedarnath and the Char Dham represent the spiritual identity of Uttarakhand and assured that the government is committed to ensuring a safe and well-organised pilgrimage.
Administration On Alert
Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Pundir said a large number of devotees are arriving in the initial phase itself, and all pilgrims are being allowed darshan in a disciplined, token-based queue system.
He added that pilgrims are entering through designated gates and exiting in an orderly manner to reduce crowd pressure. Authorities have appealed to devotees to remain patient and follow the guidelines.
The state government has also directed officials to ensure high standards in healthcare, drinking water, cleanliness and security, as the number of pilgrims continues to rise.
Also Read:
- Char Dham Yatra 2026: 'Jai Badri Vishal' Echoes As Badrinath Temple Gates Open For Devotees
- Tragedy At Kedarnath: Devotee Deaths And Allegations Of Administrative Apathy Mar Char Dham Yatra Opening Day
- Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra 2026: Himalayas Echo With Chants Of 'Har Har Mahadev' As Doors Of Kedarnath Temple Open