ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Of Uttarakhand Chopper Crash Victims Sent To Their Home States From Dehradun

The remains of the chopper at the crash site ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The bodies of those killed in a helicopter crash at Joshimath in Uttarakhand were sent to their home states on Sunday.

While one body was sent to Delhi, the remaining five were sent on flights to Bengaluru and Goa. The bodies were brought to Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Sunday where arrangements were made to transport them to the families through various means.

On October 30, a Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter departed from Badrinath Dham for the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. Shortly after takeoff at around 1:14 pm, the helicopter crashed in the Hathi Parbat hills near Chai village in the Jyotirmath area of ​​Chamoli district. All six passengers on board, including the pilot, died in the crash. The location of the accident site in a remote mountainous area and poor weather posed significant challenges in the rescue operation. Joint teams from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, police, and forest department conducted the operation for nearly two days. All bodies were successfully retrieved from the spot on Sunday morning. The bodies were then sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh where postmortem and other necessary formalities were conducted.