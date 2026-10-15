ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Minister Accuses Husband Of Cheating, Abuse And Threatening To Eliminate Her; Files Police Case

Rekha Arya narrating her ordeal in the Facebook video ( FB@Rekhaarya )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Rekha Arya on Thursday filed a case against her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu Girdhari at Dehradun's Cantt police station accusing him of assault, harassment, insulting her with casteist slurs and threatening her with dire consequences.

Arya said Sahu had claimed to be unmarried at the time of marriage. The minister said she later learned that Sahu was already marriage and also had children. Arya (48), a resident of Yamuna Colony in Dehradun stated in her complaint that she got married to Sahu a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, on July 6, 2004, according to Hindu customs.

"Sahu concealed his previous marriage. A few years later, I learned that he was already married and had children," she said. Arya said when she protested after getting to know that Sahu was in relationship with other women, the latter admitted to his mistake and apologized verbally and also in writing. But, she said, Sahu later abused her and threatened her with dire consequences. Arya alleged that Sahu made caste-related derogatory remarks on her in front of staff at her government residence. She said Sahu also tried to remove her from her directorship in some companies using her forged signatures and fabricated documents.