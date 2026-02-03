ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, Over A Dozen Injured As Himachal Bus Plunges Into Ditch In Dehradun

Dehradun: At least three people were killed and several others were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 30 passengers plunged into a deep ditch in Dehradun’s Vikasnagar area on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred near Sudoi Khad in the Kwanu area when the HRTC bus, which was travelling from Chaupal-Nerwa to Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh, lost control and fell into a ditch. Three passengers died on the spot, while more than 15 others were said to be seriously injured in the incident.

According to officials, the bus had reached Nehwa from the Chaupal depot at around 6:30 am and was proceeding towards Paonta Sahib via the Minas-Kwanu-Haripur route. More than 30 people were on board at the time. The mishap took place at around 10 am.

Preliminary information suggested that while giving way to a truck near Sudoi Khad on the Minas-Kwanu-Haripur road, the road embankment gave way. As a result, the HRTC bus, filled with passengers, lost balance, took several turns and eventually plunged straight into the deep ditch. Soon after the accident, locals rushed to the spot and began assisting in relief and rescue efforts.