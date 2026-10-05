Uttarakhand Building Collapse: PAC Jawan Trapped Under Debris At Amrit Law College, Critical
The constable was on campus when the structure collapsed, leaving him trapped until police and disaster teams reached him.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Roorkee: A portion of a building at Amrit Law College in Dhanori, under the Pirankaliyar police station area of Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, collapsed on Monday, leaving a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan trapped under the debris.
The injured personnel, identified as Adil, was eventually rescued and taken to hospital. Doctors later referred him to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.
A PAC platoon had been stationed at Amrit Law College for law-and-order duty. According to police, Adil was staying at the college while the other personnel had gone out for their respective duties.
Originally from Pauri district, Adil was reportedly heading to the washroom when part of the building suddenly collapsed, trapping him under the debris.
After receiving information about the incident, Pirankaliyar police station in-charge inspector Kamal Mohan Bhandari reached the spot with a police team. A disaster relief team was also called in to assist with the operation.
After a difficult rescue effort, the teams pulled Adil out of the debris in an injured condition. He was taken to hospital for treatment and later referred to AIIMS Rishikesh after doctors assessed the seriousness of his injuries.
Haridwar SP Rural Abhay Singh said Adil was alone at the college when the incident occurred, as the other PAC personnel were away on duty.
Singh said the jawan was going to the washroom when part of the building collapsed. He confirmed that Adil suffered serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.
The exact reason for the collapse was not immediately clear, and authorities are awaiting further details.
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