ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Building Collapse: PAC Jawan Trapped Under Debris At Amrit Law College, Critical

Rescue teams carry out an operation at Amrit Law College after a portion of a building collapsed in Dhanori. ( ETV Bharat )

Roorkee: A portion of a building at Amrit Law College in Dhanori, under the Pirankaliyar police station area of Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, collapsed on Monday, leaving a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan trapped under the debris.

The injured personnel, identified as Adil, was eventually rescued and taken to hospital. Doctors later referred him to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

A PAC platoon had been stationed at Amrit Law College for law-and-order duty. According to police, Adil was staying at the college while the other personnel had gone out for their respective duties.

Originally from Pauri district, Adil was reportedly heading to the washroom when part of the building suddenly collapsed, trapping him under the debris.

After receiving information about the incident, Pirankaliyar police station in-charge inspector Kamal Mohan Bhandari reached the spot with a police team. A disaster relief team was also called in to assist with the operation.