Uttarakhand Budget 2026: Where The Money Comes From, Where It Goes

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand State Budget 2026-27 will be presented soon. While the date hasn't been announced, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has declared that the budget session will be held in Gairsain, possibly in early March. A budget framework of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore is being prepared for the 1.25 crore people of the state, for which, consultations are being held with various departments, and the opinion of the public are also being sought.

While Uttarakhand received a lot from the Centre in various sectors, for the Dhami government, this budget is extremely important, as it will be the last before the state elections. To understand this budget, it is necessary to understand the state's income and expenditure.

Where The Money Comes From

The state earns money from GST, VAT, stamp duty, excise duty, and transport tax. Roughly, these figures are as follows: Rs 10,000 crore from GST, Rs 2,600 crore from VAT, another Rs 2,600-3,000 crore from stamp duty, Rs 5,000 crore from excise duty, and Rs 1,500-2,000 crore from transport tax.

In terms of non-tax revenue, Uttarakhand receives Rs 1,000 crore from mining, Rs 600 crore from forests, Rs 1,000 crore from the power sector, and Rs 250 crore in revenue from electricity and water taxes; besides generating around Rs 600 crore in fees from schools, hospitals, and other government services. It also earns around Rs 100 crore in interest, by keeping the crores of rupees allocated to various departments invested as fixed deposits.