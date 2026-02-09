Uttarakhand Budget 2026: Where The Money Comes From, Where It Goes
The Uttarakhand budget session, preparations for which are underway, will be held in Gairsain, most likely in early March. Here are the relevant figures.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand State Budget 2026-27 will be presented soon. While the date hasn't been announced, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has declared that the budget session will be held in Gairsain, possibly in early March. A budget framework of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore is being prepared for the 1.25 crore people of the state, for which, consultations are being held with various departments, and the opinion of the public are also being sought.
While Uttarakhand received a lot from the Centre in various sectors, for the Dhami government, this budget is extremely important, as it will be the last before the state elections. To understand this budget, it is necessary to understand the state's income and expenditure.
Where The Money Comes From
The state earns money from GST, VAT, stamp duty, excise duty, and transport tax. Roughly, these figures are as follows: Rs 10,000 crore from GST, Rs 2,600 crore from VAT, another Rs 2,600-3,000 crore from stamp duty, Rs 5,000 crore from excise duty, and Rs 1,500-2,000 crore from transport tax.
In terms of non-tax revenue, Uttarakhand receives Rs 1,000 crore from mining, Rs 600 crore from forests, Rs 1,000 crore from the power sector, and Rs 250 crore in revenue from electricity and water taxes; besides generating around Rs 600 crore in fees from schools, hospitals, and other government services. It also earns around Rs 100 crore in interest, by keeping the crores of rupees allocated to various departments invested as fixed deposits.
The state also receives around Rs 15,000-17,000 crore from Centre, as a portion of the 42 per cent of the taxes the Centre redistributes among the states. It also receives Rs 1,000 crore from Uttar Pradesh as pensions for people who worked for the government of the neighbouring state in the past.
Given that the hilly state is regularly hit by natural disasters, Uttarakhand receives Rs 911 crore as grant for its State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Rs 300 crore for its National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
In total, this takes the state's estimated revenue to around Rs 45,000-48,000 crore, of which, around half — Rs 22,000-25,000 crore is received as taxes, while the remainder is received from non-tax sources.
Where The Money Goes
Uttarakhand's has considerable liabilities. The state has to spend a huge amount of money on both planned and unplanned expenditures, a significant portion of which is spent on salaries and pensions.
In terms of allocation, the state government spends around Rs 10,000 crore on education, sports, and youth welfare. The Public Works Department (PWD) spends Rs 3,500 crore on road and bridge construction, and around Rs 7,000 crore on healthcare services.
The state spends approximately Rs 8,000 crore on pensions, Rs 17,000 crore on salaries of state government employees, another Rs 6,000 crore as interest on loans, and another Rs 5,000 crore as repayment of the principal amount of these loans.
Also Read: