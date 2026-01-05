ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand BJP Councillor In Police Custody For 'Shooting' Youth Dead

Haldwani: A BJP councillor from Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has been taken into police custody for allegedly shooting a youth dead.

When the injured youth was rushed to the hospital, doctors announced him dead, police said, adding that the body had been sent for autopsy. A case was registered, and an investigation has been launched to determine the motive behind the incident. The accused has been identified as Amit Bisht, alias Chintu, Kotwali police said, adding that he was involved in numerous cases of assaulting people.

The victim has been identified as Nitin Lohani (25), a resident of Haldwani's Judge Farm, who was shot dead behind the Omar Hotel on Haldwani's Rampur Road on Sunday at 12.30 am. The incident has led to panic among the local people.

Haldwani city superintendent of police Manoj Katyal said the young man was shot dead late on Sunday night. "The reasons for the murder are being investigated. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned," he added.