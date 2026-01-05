Uttarakhand BJP Councillor In Police Custody For 'Shooting' Youth Dead
Kotwali police said the accused Amit Bisht, alias Chintu, was involved in numerous cases of assaulting people and is being questioned to know the motive.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Haldwani: A BJP councillor from Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district has been taken into police custody for allegedly shooting a youth dead.
When the injured youth was rushed to the hospital, doctors announced him dead, police said, adding that the body had been sent for autopsy. A case was registered, and an investigation has been launched to determine the motive behind the incident. The accused has been identified as Amit Bisht, alias Chintu, Kotwali police said, adding that he was involved in numerous cases of assaulting people.
The victim has been identified as Nitin Lohani (25), a resident of Haldwani's Judge Farm, who was shot dead behind the Omar Hotel on Haldwani's Rampur Road on Sunday at 12.30 am. The incident has led to panic among the local people.
Haldwani city superintendent of police Manoj Katyal said the young man was shot dead late on Sunday night. "The reasons for the murder are being investigated. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned," he added.
In another incident, a woman died after allegedly falling into a gorge in Chamoli district. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday near Gauchar town in the district when the victim, identified as Kiran Devi (38), had gone to a forest about five kilometres from her village, Rawalnagar, to collect fodder for her cattle.
She was later found dead in the gorge, possibly after falling into it from the hillside while cutting grass, police said.
Upon receiving information about the woman falling into the gorge from the hillside in the evening, a joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot, and with the help of villagers, retrieved Kiran's body from the gorge.
[With agency inputs]
