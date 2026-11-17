Uttarakhand Bird Count Records 394 Species; Nainital Leads With 273
The two day exercise recorded 394 species, with Nainital leading, while experts cautioned uneven survey coverage could influence district-wise findings and totals, reports Navin Uniyal.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Dehradun: A two-day bird count across Uttarakhand has recorded 394 species, with Nainital reporting the highest diversity. The exercise brought together birdwatchers, experts and nature enthusiasts, who submitted 1,010 checklists documenting sightings across the state.
Nainital recorded 273 species, followed by Dehradun with 241 and Pauri Garhwal with 210. At the other end, just 14 species were recorded in Rudraprayag. Experts, however, caution that fewer sightings do not necessarily mean a district has fewer bird species. The number of observers and the areas they could cover may have influenced the findings.
Supported by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, the statewide exercise documented birds across mountain districts, the Terai and the plains. The records provide information that can help researchers understand bird habitats, migration and changes in biodiversity.
Birdwatchers in Nainital submitted 180 checklists documenting 273 species. Dehradun recorded 241 species through 381 checklists, while Pauri Garhwal reported 210 species through 199 checklists.
Haridwar recorded 174 species, followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 152 and Almora with 140. In Pithoragarh, observers documented 108 species, while Chamoli recorded 86, Tehri Garhwal 74 and Uttarkashi 57. Bageshwar reported 31 species and Rudraprayag 14.
The differences reflect what observers were able to record during the two-day exercise. Participation and geographical conditions, particularly in mountain districts, remain important considerations when interpreting the figures.
Uttarakhand began its statewide bird count in 2024, when observers recorded 399 species. The figure rose to 408 in 2025. This year’s count of 394 is 14 fewer than last year’s total.
That difference, however, cannot by itself be treated as evidence of a decline in bird populations. Observer participation, survey locations, weather and the seasonal presence of birds can all affect the number of species recorded.
Dhananjay Mohan, a bird expert and retired IFS officer who formerly headed the Uttarakhand Forest Department, said the findings needed to be understood in this context.
“Internationally, a mobile app is used to record bird species and their numbers. This exercise began in Uttarakhand in 2024. There can be several reasons for differences in the number of species recorded. Similarly, fewer birdwatchers and geographical conditions could explain why fewer species were recorded in some districts,” he said.
Mohan also cautioned against drawing conclusions about a district’s bird diversity solely from the sightings submitted during the exercise.
“If fewer species have been sighted in a district, it should not be assumed that fewer species exist there. The final records of the bird count are yet to come in and the numbers may change in the coming days,” he said.
For now, the figures offer a record of the birds observed during the count. The final compilation will establish whether additional records change the statewide total or the district-wise findings.
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