ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Bird Count Records 394 Species; Nainital Leads With 273

Dehradun: A two-day bird count across Uttarakhand has recorded 394 species, with Nainital reporting the highest diversity. The exercise brought together birdwatchers, experts and nature enthusiasts, who submitted 1,010 checklists documenting sightings across the state.

Nainital recorded 273 species, followed by Dehradun with 241 and Pauri Garhwal with 210. At the other end, just 14 species were recorded in Rudraprayag. Experts, however, caution that fewer sightings do not necessarily mean a district has fewer bird species. The number of observers and the areas they could cover may have influenced the findings.

Uttarakhand Records 394 Bird Species, Final Count Yet To Be Released (ETV Bharat)

Supported by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, the statewide exercise documented birds across mountain districts, the Terai and the plains. The records provide information that can help researchers understand bird habitats, migration and changes in biodiversity.

Birdwatchers in Nainital submitted 180 checklists documenting 273 species. Dehradun recorded 241 species through 381 checklists, while Pauri Garhwal reported 210 species through 199 checklists.

Uttarakhand Bird Count: Fewer Species Recorded This Year, Figures Remain Provisional (ETV Bharat)

Haridwar recorded 174 species, followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 152 and Almora with 140. In Pithoragarh, observers documented 108 species, while Chamoli recorded 86, Tehri Garhwal 74 and Uttarkashi 57. Bageshwar reported 31 species and Rudraprayag 14.

The differences reflect what observers were able to record during the two-day exercise. Participation and geographical conditions, particularly in mountain districts, remain important considerations when interpreting the figures.

Uttarakhand began its statewide bird count in 2024, when observers recorded 399 species. The figure rose to 408 in 2025. This year’s count of 394 is 14 fewer than last year’s total.