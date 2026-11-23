ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Bids Tearful Adieu To 7 Members Of Army Families Killed In Gujarat Accident

Pauri Garhwal: A pall of gloom descended on Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar region on Monday morning as the mortal remains of seven members from three Army families, killed in a road accident in Gujarat’s Kutch, arrived in their hometown.

The bodies were first brought to the Kaudia Army camp, where the coffins were draped in the tricolour before all seven remains were taken to their respective homes with full military honours. Hundreds of relatives, neighbours and locals gathered to pay their last respects, with devastated family members clinging to the coffins and breaking down in tears.

The Saturday night collision claimed the lives of two serving soldiers of the 2nd Garhwal Rifles, two women and three young children. The deceased were identified as Naik Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife Savita (30), and their three-month-old daughter Sivika; Naik Rajesh Singh Rawat (35) and his seven-year-old daughter Rakshita; and Rinki Gosain (30), wife of Naik Nitin Gosain, along with their four-year-old daughter Vamika.

Officials said the families travelled from Uttarakhand to Gujarat during the Diwali vacation to celebrate a child’s birthday. Around 10 pm on Saturday, as they returned after visiting the Rann of Kutch, their car collided head-on with a trailer truck near Bhirandiyara on the Bhuj-Khavda National Highway. The impact was so severe that it left the car completely mangled, killing all seven occupants on the spot.

In Kotdwar, separate funeral processions took place amid a sombre, tear-filled atmosphere. In Shivrajpur, Motadhak, wails of grief echoed through the village as the bodies of Rinki and four-year-old Vamika arrived home, leaving onlookers and villagers visibly moist-eyed.

Similarly, in Dhruvpur, Padampur Sukhro, residents wept openly as the remains of Naik Saurabh, Savita and infant Sivika were brought to their residence, where Garhwal Rifles personnel offered a ceremonial salute.