Uttarakhand Begins Preparations For SIR; Comparative Study Of 2003 And 2025 Voter Lists Underway

A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) official during the house-to-house verification process to update voter list, the exercise to verify and update India’s voter lists. ( Representational Image/ANI )

Dehradun: The office of Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has begun preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, much ahead of the process formally kicking off in the state.

Even though the dates for the SIR are yet to be finalised, the CEO office has already begun comparing the 2003 voter list with the 2025 list.

As per officials, this early verification is part of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) ongoing second phase of the SIR in 12 states and Union Territories. Uttarakhand is expected to be included in the third phase, likely after the current round ends in January.

Why The Comparison Is Crucial

Every year, the Chief Electoral Office releases a provisional and final voter list. The SIR drive is aimed at removing deceased voters, correcting mistakes, adding new voters and ensuring that those who turned 18 get their voting rights.

Keeping this in mind, officials are now scrutinising voters whose names and addresses appear in both 2003 and 2025 lists, voters who may have changed districts, and also checking for possible duplication across constituencies.

This exercise will help ensure accurate voter information, officials added.

As per the information shared by CEO office, during the SIR exercise, no documents will be sought from voters who appear both in the 2003 and 2025 lists. However, document verification is mandatory for voters added after 2003, voters who have changed district or address, and married women who moved to Uttarakhand from another state after 2003.