Uttarakhand Begins Preparations For SIR; Comparative Study Of 2003 And 2025 Voter Lists Underway
Ahead of SIR drive, the Chief Electoral Office has started comparing voter lists from 2003 and 2025 to simplify document verification and correct duplicate entries.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 12:21 PM IST
Dehradun: The office of Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has begun preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, much ahead of the process formally kicking off in the state.
Even though the dates for the SIR are yet to be finalised, the CEO office has already begun comparing the 2003 voter list with the 2025 list.
As per officials, this early verification is part of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) ongoing second phase of the SIR in 12 states and Union Territories. Uttarakhand is expected to be included in the third phase, likely after the current round ends in January.
Why The Comparison Is Crucial
Every year, the Chief Electoral Office releases a provisional and final voter list. The SIR drive is aimed at removing deceased voters, correcting mistakes, adding new voters and ensuring that those who turned 18 get their voting rights.
Keeping this in mind, officials are now scrutinising voters whose names and addresses appear in both 2003 and 2025 lists, voters who may have changed districts, and also checking for possible duplication across constituencies.
This exercise will help ensure accurate voter information, officials added.
As per the information shared by CEO office, during the SIR exercise, no documents will be sought from voters who appear both in the 2003 and 2025 lists. However, document verification is mandatory for voters added after 2003, voters who have changed district or address, and married women who moved to Uttarakhand from another state after 2003.
Officials said such women must carry documents showing their names in the 2003 voter list of their original state. If their name is not in the 2003 list, they must bring a list containing the names of their parents.
The voter list will be frozen once the SIR begins. After that, no name, address or constituency changes will be allowed. Voters with entries in two places have been asked to remove the duplicate in advance. Those possessing dual voter ID cards will receive notices and must submit their responses before the SDM, officials said.
Officials have advised voters needing corrections to make changes now through voters.eci.gov.in.
What Uttarakhand CEO Said
Speaking to ETV Bharat over phone, Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam said the comparative study of the 2003 and 2025 voter lists will make the SIR process easier.
"Currently, a comparative study of the 2003 and 2025 voter lists is being conducted. When the SIR begins in Uttarakhand, it will be much easier for the staff conducting the SIR."
He affirmed that this ongoing study will eliminate the need to collect documents from voters whose names appear in both the 2003 and 2025 lists. "This will subsequently save time and help ensure accurate voter list correction," he added.
