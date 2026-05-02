ETV Bharat / state

Day Before Exam, NEET Aspirant Falls To Death From Hostel Building In Kota

Kota: A day before the NEET-UG medical entrance examination, a 20-year-old student from Uttarakhand was found dead outside his hostel building in Kota in Rajasthan on Saturday morning.

The student was scheduled to appear for the NEET examination on Sunday.

Station House Officer, Kunhari, Kota, Devesh Bhardwaj said they received a call at 6.30 AM on Saturday that a student had fallen from the third-floor balcony of a hostel. The student, Dikshit Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand, was found lying outside the hostel in a blood-soaked condition.

Police said the student had been residing in Kota for the last two years to prepare for the medical entrance examination.

Preliminary inputs received by the police suggest the student fell from the balcony.

"The body has been recovered and sent for post mortem. His room has currently been sealed. So far, police have not recovered any suspicious items or a suicide note from the room," Bhardwaj said.