Day Before Exam, NEET Aspirant Falls To Death From Hostel Building In Kota
No suicide note has been found yet, said police, adding that family members of the student have been informed about the incident.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Kota: A day before the NEET-UG medical entrance examination, a 20-year-old student from Uttarakhand was found dead outside his hostel building in Kota in Rajasthan on Saturday morning.
The student was scheduled to appear for the NEET examination on Sunday.
Station House Officer, Kunhari, Kota, Devesh Bhardwaj said they received a call at 6.30 AM on Saturday that a student had fallen from the third-floor balcony of a hostel. The student, Dikshit Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand, was found lying outside the hostel in a blood-soaked condition.
Police said the student had been residing in Kota for the last two years to prepare for the medical entrance examination.
Preliminary inputs received by the police suggest the student fell from the balcony.
"The body has been recovered and sent for post mortem. His room has currently been sealed. So far, police have not recovered any suspicious items or a suicide note from the room," Bhardwaj said.
The student's family members have been informed about the incident. Further action will be taken once they arrive, said police.
Last year, at least 18 students died by suicide in Kota along with one each in Sikar and Jodhpur while 20 had ended their life in the coaching hub in 2024.
Kota is the centre of country's medical and engineering entrance business, estimated to be worth Rs 10,000 crore annually, according to officials in the district administration.
Students from across the country arrive here in huge numbers after completing Class X, and register in residential test preparing institutes. They also enrol in schools, most of which are largely for purposes of obtaining certificates.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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