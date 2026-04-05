ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies Hours After Arrest By Haryana Police In Uttarakhand, Family Demands Probe

Srinagar: A man from Joshimath area of ​​Chamoli district in Uttarakhand died after he was picked up from his home by personnel of Haryana Police. The deceased's family has sought a probe into the matter.

The deceased was identified as Balwant Singh (65), a resident of Molta village in Joshimath. Balwant resided with his sons, Ashish and Pravesh in Gopeshwar. Balwant's sons said at around 7 am on Sunday, some men arrived at their house in uniform.

"They identified themselves as personnel of Haryana Police and took our father away," they said. Ashish said the men searched the house and also took away Balwant's mobile phone. "They said they are taking our father to the police station," Ashish said.

Balwant's sons said a short while later, they received a call from Karnaprayag. "We were informed that our father's health was deteriorating and the caller sought information on his medication. By the time we reached Karnaprayag, he had been referred to the base hospital in Srinagar. When we arrived in Srinagar, we were informed of our father's death," they said.