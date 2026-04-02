ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Authorities Prepare To Meet LPG Demand During Chardham Yatra And Tourist Season

File photo of Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have started preparations to address the demand of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders during the Chardham Yatra and the tourist season. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has instructed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to prepare a proposal for additional gas allocation from the Centre to ensure that no supply disruptions occur during the pilgrimage. Department Secretary Anand Swarup had a detailed review meeting with senior officials from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to thoroughly discuss the potential demand, storage capacity, supply chain, transportation arrangements and final distribution during the Chardham Yatra. Officials were given clear instructions to ensure adequate stock before the start of the Yatra and to develop a robust logistics plan for uninterrupted supply to remote areas. Emphasis was also placed on a strategy to promptly address any supply disruptions through real-time monitoring and coordination. Departmental data suggests that approximately 967,950 commercial LPG cylinders will be required in 14,901 hotels, restaurants, guest houses and other commercial establishments between April and November 2026. During the Chardham Yatra, consumption at these establishments increases manifold due to the arrival of lakhs of pilgrims and tourists. The Department believes that this year, the combined impact of the travel and tourism season may lead to even higher demand for which additional allocation has been initiated as part of advance planning.