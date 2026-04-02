Uttarakhand Authorities Prepare To Meet LPG Demand During Chardham Yatra And Tourist Season
Approximately 967,950 commercial LPG cylinders will be required in 14,901 hotels, restaurants, guest houses and other commercial establishments between April and November 2026.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have started preparations to address the demand of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders during the Chardham Yatra and the tourist season.
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has instructed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to prepare a proposal for additional gas allocation from the Centre to ensure that no supply disruptions occur during the pilgrimage. Department Secretary Anand Swarup had a detailed review meeting with senior officials from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to thoroughly discuss the potential demand, storage capacity, supply chain, transportation arrangements and final distribution during the Chardham Yatra.
Officials were given clear instructions to ensure adequate stock before the start of the Yatra and to develop a robust logistics plan for uninterrupted supply to remote areas. Emphasis was also placed on a strategy to promptly address any supply disruptions through real-time monitoring and coordination.
Departmental data suggests that approximately 967,950 commercial LPG cylinders will be required in 14,901 hotels, restaurants, guest houses and other commercial establishments between April and November 2026.
During the Chardham Yatra, consumption at these establishments increases manifold due to the arrival of lakhs of pilgrims and tourists. The Department believes that this year, the combined impact of the travel and tourism season may lead to even higher demand for which additional allocation has been initiated as part of advance planning.
Officials say that there has been a significant improvement in the gas supply in the last few days. Previously, the supply was around 3,000 cylinders per day, which has been increased to over 6,000 cylinders per day. This increase has improved availability in the market and helped balance supply and demand.
Officials say that preparations are underway to further increase the supply if needed ahead of the pilgrimage. Sources said that gas consumption in hotels, dharamshalas, dhabas and restaurants increases two to three times during the Char Dham Yatra and tourist season. The large influx of pilgrims puts pressure on the catering system, leading to a sudden increase in demand for commercial LPG cylinders that are considered the backbone of tourism.
The government claims to have adopted a strict stance to prevent black marketing, overcharging and commercial use of domestic gas. As of March 31, officials carried out 5,389 inspections and 87 raids across the state. A total of 16 FIRs have been registered, and seven people have been arrested. Additionally, 699 domestic and 168 commercial cylinders have been seized. A fine of approximately Rs 1.01 lakh has been collected. The Department has clarified that such campaigns will be intensified during the Yatra to ensure that consumers do not face any inconvenience.
The government has prioritised the supply of petrol and diesel, along with LPG. Constant coordination is being maintained with the oil companies to ensure fuel availability for transportation, emergency services and general public needs. Alternative arrangements and backup plans have also been made to ensure an uninterrupted supply, especially in the hilly areas.
The government claims to be implementing a completely data-driven strategy this time, which includes accurate demand assessment, seeking additional allocations from the Centre, strengthening the supply chain and strict monitoring at the ground level. Officials said that no shortages will be allowed in the gas supply during the Chardham Yatra. They said that constant coordination is being maintained between the Department, the district administration and the oil companies.
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