ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Attack On Retired Military Officer’s Family In Rudrapur; Probe On

Rudrapur: A group of men allegedly attacked the family of a retired army officer and damaged their car in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar, police said on Friday, adding that they also snatched a gold chain before fleeing.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the police are now using this footage to track down the perpetrators, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vibhav Saini said.

According to the police, the incident occurred late on the night of November 25, around 11:30 pm, near the Bigwara Gate. Individuals attempted to stop the car under the pretext of asking for directions.

Sensing something suspicious, the driver, Sukhman Singh Bajwa, chose not to stop and continued driving. Four to five individuals on motorcycles and scooters then pursued the vehicle, eventually cornering it near a residential colony and launching an attack, they said.

The police said that the assailants brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot. They assaulted the family members, engaged in a scuffle, and shattered the car’s windows. It is also alleged that they snatched a gold chain from Bajwa’s neck.