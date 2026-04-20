ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Army Soldier Dies After Health Deteriorates In Siachen, To Be Cremated With Full Military Honours

Pithoragarh: An Army soldier from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, deployed in Siachen, died following poor health condition on Sunday. His last rites will be performed at his native village following which, he will be cremated with full military honours.

The soldier, identified as Deepak Kumar Jethi, was rushed to the Army Hospital by his colleagues after his health condition suddenly deteriorated. However, when his condition failed to improve, he was transferred to the RR Hospital in Delhi. Despite efforts by the medical team, doctors were unable to save him and he passed away late Sunday evening.

Deepak was originally a native of Ojha Malla village in the Askot region of Pithoragarh district and served at the 7th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army.

Army officials have informed Deepak's family of his demise. His family members said he had been deployed at Siachen around seven months back and had fallen ill on duty.