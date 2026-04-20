Uttarakhand Army Soldier Dies After Health Deteriorates In Siachen, To Be Cremated With Full Military Honours
The soldier was initially taken to the Army Hospital and when his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Delhi, where he died during treatment.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Pithoragarh: An Army soldier from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, deployed in Siachen, died following poor health condition on Sunday. His last rites will be performed at his native village following which, he will be cremated with full military honours.
The soldier, identified as Deepak Kumar Jethi, was rushed to the Army Hospital by his colleagues after his health condition suddenly deteriorated. However, when his condition failed to improve, he was transferred to the RR Hospital in Delhi. Despite efforts by the medical team, doctors were unable to save him and he passed away late Sunday evening.
Deepak was originally a native of Ojha Malla village in the Askot region of Pithoragarh district and served at the 7th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army.
Army officials have informed Deepak's family of his demise. His family members said he had been deployed at Siachen around seven months back and had fallen ill on duty.
He is survived by his wife Reena Jethi, his five-year-old son Kavyansh, his elderly mother, and two elder brothers. His father, Bhawan Singh, had died sometime back.
As soon as the news of his death spread, a pall of gloom descended over the entire region.
Deepak's immediate family resides in Lucknow. His mortal remains are currently being transported by road to his ancestral village. Following the final rites in the village, his cremation will be performed with full military honours at Hanseshwar Ghat.
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