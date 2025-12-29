ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Agitation: Protests Over Forest Survey Turn Violent in Rishikesh, Trains Delayed, FIRs Filed

Rishikesh/Dehradun: Protests against a forest land survey in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh turned violent, disrupting rail and road traffic and prompting multiple police cases, officials said.

Agitators opposing the Forest Department’s survey blocked the National Highway and the Haridwar bypass, and later obstructed the Mansa Devi railway line, causing delays to at least six trains and inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Police said stone-pelting incidents were reported when authorities attempted to clear the routes.

The protesters blocked the National Highway on Sunday. They also blocked the Haridwar bypass road (National Highway) and pelted stones at the police.

The police have registered three separate cases regarding the protests that took place on Saturday and Sunday. SSI Manwar Singh Negi, stationed in Raiwala, filed a complaint stating that on Saturday he had gone to Malviya Nagar for the survey of forest land but found the highway blocked at the Shyampur bypass in Amitgram.

According to him, residents kept the highway blocked from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. The police registered a case against Mohan Singh Aswal, Virendra Ramola, Vinod Nath, Himanshu Panwar, Lalmani Raturi, Nirmala Uniyal, Usha Chauhan, and Sachin Rawat, along with 218 unknown men and women.

The second complaint spoke about something more serious. It said a female forest ranger from the Forest Department, who had gone to the Gumaniawala area with her team for the survey on Saturday, was molested.

The woman in her complaint stated that she was molested and her team members were assaulted while discharging official duties in Gumaniawala on December 27.

During this time, unknown persons not only obstructed her work but also verbally abused her, besides grabbing her uniform. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against unknown persons.