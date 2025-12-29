Uttarakhand Agitation: Protests Over Forest Survey Turn Violent in Rishikesh, Trains Delayed, FIRs Filed
In one of complaints, a female forest ranger alleged she was molested and her team members were assaulted when they went for the survey.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST
Rishikesh/Dehradun: Protests against a forest land survey in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh turned violent, disrupting rail and road traffic and prompting multiple police cases, officials said.
Agitators opposing the Forest Department’s survey blocked the National Highway and the Haridwar bypass, and later obstructed the Mansa Devi railway line, causing delays to at least six trains and inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Police said stone-pelting incidents were reported when authorities attempted to clear the routes.
The protesters blocked the National Highway on Sunday. They also blocked the Haridwar bypass road (National Highway) and pelted stones at the police.
The police have registered three separate cases regarding the protests that took place on Saturday and Sunday. SSI Manwar Singh Negi, stationed in Raiwala, filed a complaint stating that on Saturday he had gone to Malviya Nagar for the survey of forest land but found the highway blocked at the Shyampur bypass in Amitgram.
According to him, residents kept the highway blocked from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. The police registered a case against Mohan Singh Aswal, Virendra Ramola, Vinod Nath, Himanshu Panwar, Lalmani Raturi, Nirmala Uniyal, Usha Chauhan, and Sachin Rawat, along with 218 unknown men and women.
The second complaint spoke about something more serious. It said a female forest ranger from the Forest Department, who had gone to the Gumaniawala area with her team for the survey on Saturday, was molested.
The woman in her complaint stated that she was molested and her team members were assaulted while discharging official duties in Gumaniawala on December 27.
During this time, unknown persons not only obstructed her work but also verbally abused her, besides grabbing her uniform. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against unknown persons.
Based on a complaint filed by Rishikesh Kotwali inspector Kailash Chandra Bhatt, a case has been registered on Sunday against eight people, who are identified as Sitaram Koti, Lalmani Raturi, Yogesh Dimri, Vikas Semwal, Jahangir Alam, Ganga Prasad, Rajendra Gairola, and Pooja Pokhriyal. The FIR also mentioned the involvement of 10 other unknown men and women, for rioting at the Mansa Devi railway crossing in Rishikesh. The charges ranged from obstructing the national highway and railway tracks, obstructing government work, defying orders to pelting stones at the police force with the intent to kill.
SP Rural Jaya Baluni confirmed that cases were registered based on the complaints, adding that investigations are on. Following orders from the Supreme Court, instructions were issued to remove encroachments on forest department land in Rishikesh.
Following FIRs, joint teams of the police, forest department, and administration launched a crackdown to remove illegal encroachments on forest department land in Rishikesh.
During this time, the crowd also blocked the railway line, causing delays to six trains and inconvenience to thousands of passengers. The police and administration tried to deal with them peacefully, but the crowd became violent and pelted stones at the police. Several people were injured in the incident.
After the visit of top police officials, the agitators were removed from the highway and railway tracks, and traffic was restored. Late on Sunday evening, police conducted a flag march in the Rishikesh Shyampur area. Additional forces joined from Dehradun and surrounding districts.
Contrary to the claim of protesters, police denied resorting to lathi-charge to clear the highway and railway tracks and restore traffic for passengers and people. Police strictly dealt with some individuals who allegedly spread misleading news on social media.
The Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, the Forest Department was conducting a survey of forest land in the area. During this time, it came to light that some individuals had sold government forest land to the public by falsely claiming it as private property. “The victims can file a complaint with the police. The police will take strict action against all such individuals,” he added.
