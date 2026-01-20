ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Action Taken Against Nine MBBS Students At Doon Medical College In Ragging Case

Dehradun: Nine MBBS students at Dehradun's Doon Medical College were on Monday suspended and expelled from the hostel for allegedly ragging junior students, officials said.

The action against the MBBS students of the 2023 and 2024 batches was taken based on the recommendations made in the inquiry report of the Anti-Ragging Committee, they said. The committee found them guilty in the incident of assault on two junior students in the college hostel on January 12.

They said that two students have been suspended from classes for two months and expelled from the hostel and internship for the entire duration of their course. They have also been fined Rs 50,000 each. The officials said that in addition, seven other senior students have been suspended from classes for one month and expelled from the hostel for three months.