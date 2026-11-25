Uttarakhand: 33 Houses Burnt In Pavani Village On Tuesday. Why Is Uttarkashi's Remote Mori Tehsil So Susceptible?
A major reason for the fire incidents is the traditional wooden architecture; in 90% of the villages, houses are built with highly flammable local wood.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
By Surya Nautiyal
Uttarkashi: A massive fire caused extensive damage in Pavani village, located in the Mori development block under Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, reducing 33 wooden houses to ashes.
While there are no reports of human or livestock casualties in the latest tragedy, incidents of fire continue to plague remote villages of Mori tehsil, with over 450 houses consumed by fire in the last 19 years, and claiming the lives of three villagers and hundreds of livestock. Even as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the incident, demands to improve the availability of firefighting equipment and to establish robust emergency response systems in these villages have once more been ignited.
Tuesday's Fire Left 58 Families Without Roofs
On Tuesday, the fire, which broke out in a building at 4.49 pm, intensified significantly after a cooking gas cylinder exploded. It quickly spread to neighbouring buildings, causing widespread panic across the hamlet, as villagers rallied together to try extinguish the blaze.
But because the structures were made of wood, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing 33 wooden buildings in a short span of time, leaving 58 families without a roof over their heads, while also destroying a primary school and a panchayat building.
Upon seeing flames and plumes of smoke rising, villagers rushed to contain the fire, using buckets and whatever resources were available. They also worked to prevent the flames from spreading to other structures. With the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and the public, the fire was finally brought under control by around 9.15 pm.
Now, the affected families face a crisis regarding shelter and the loss of their household belongings. While no life was lost, Ganga Singh, a villager from neighbouring Osla, sustained injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire.
A detailed assessment of the damage caused by the fire and the underlying causes is yet to be conducted by the administration. Meanwhile, tehsildar Sardar Singh Chauhan informed that relevant teams were immediately dispatched to the site upon receiving the information. These included a team from the Revenue Department, which will assess the situation and evaluate the extent of the damage.
The administration, which has relief camps for the affected families, is arranging food supplies and other essential items for them. SJVN Limited (earlier called Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), the power PSU that runs the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station on the Tons River nearby, has been requested to provide support under its CSR mandate to build shelters for the affected families.
Later on Tuesday, CM Dhami took stock of the actions taken by the district administration and directed concerned officials to accelerate relief and rescue operations. He instructed the SDRF, police, revenue, health, and fire department teams to work in coordination and ensure that the affected families are immediately relocated to safe areas.
The Persistent Problem
Fire incidents are not new to Mori tehsil. In 2006, 120 structures in Dhatmeer village were reduced to ashes; six grain stores and seven head of cattle also perished in the blaze. In 2007, 53 structures in Osla village burned down, and 83 cattle died. In 2008, fires affected 44 structures in Jakhol, eight in Kotgaon, five in Netwar, two in Bhitri, and two in Majoni.
In 2009, 25 structures in Sidri village were destroyed by fire; a father and daughter burned to death, and nine animals also perished. That same year, eight structures burned down in Suchan village.
In 2011, five houses in Ghara village were destroyed, and 15 animals died. In 2012, seven structures caught fire in Paon Talla village. In 2013, 22 structures in Sunakandi and three in Satudi were reduced to ashes. In 2014, 16 structures and 13 grain stores in Jakhol were consumed by fire.
In 2016, nine structures were reduced to ashes in Raikcha village; this was followed by four in Seva village in 2017, and 29 in Savani village in 2018. In the latter incident, approximately 100 head of cattle perished in the flames.
In 2020, 28 structures in Masri village were consumed by fire, followed by two in Gangad in 2022, and 14 in Salra village in 2024. That same year, three structures also burned down in Dhatmeer. Just last year, nine structures and five grain stores were destroyed by fire in Savani village; one woman lost her life, and four head of cattle also perished.
Nagendra Dutt, president of the Tarun Paryavaran Vigyan Sanstha, an organisation that has been working in the Mori region for a long time, said: "Many villages in the area consist of 80-100 houses each. Data on fire incidents over the past 19 years indicates that nearly every house in five villages has been consumed by fire. Villagers must exercise caution to prevent such tragedies."
Causes And Search For Solutions
A major reason for these fires is the traditional wooden construction of the houses. In about 90 per cent of the villages in Mori, homes are built using locally available deodar (Himalayan cedar) and kail (Himalayan blue pine) wood, both of which are conifers rich in natural resins and oils, making them highly flammable. As a result, flames spread rapidly, engulfing entire structures in no time, while also spreading from one house to another, putting the entire village at risk.
The need to devise a concrete action plan to prevent these human-induced disasters and to strengthen fire-safety measures in the villages has been a long-standing one with the administration.
But in the remote villages of Mori, despite repeated incidents, fire safety remains a significant challenge. Narrow lanes, wooden houses built in close proximity to one another, and a limited availability of firefighting resources make it difficult to bring blazes under control.
The incident in Pavani has once again brought this challenge to the fore. There is an urgent need to improve the availability of firefighting equipment, secure water sources, conduct awareness campaigns, and establish robust emergency response systems in these villages — ensuring that, in the future, no family’s home is lost to such a fire.
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