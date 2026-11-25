ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 33 Houses Burnt In Pavani Village On Tuesday. Why Is Uttarkashi's Remote Mori Tehsil So Susceptible?

Uttarkashi: A massive fire caused extensive damage in Pavani village, located in the Mori development block under Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, reducing 33 wooden houses to ashes.

While there are no reports of human or livestock casualties in the latest tragedy, incidents of fire continue to plague remote villages of Mori tehsil, with over 450 houses consumed by fire in the last 19 years, and claiming the lives of three villagers and hundreds of livestock. Even as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the incident, demands to improve the availability of firefighting equipment and to establish robust emergency response systems in these villages have once more been ignited.

Tuesday's Fire Left 58 Families Without Roofs

On Tuesday, the fire, which broke out in a building at 4.49 pm, intensified significantly after a cooking gas cylinder exploded. It quickly spread to neighbouring buildings, causing widespread panic across the hamlet, as villagers rallied together to try extinguish the blaze.

33 houses burnt down on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)

But because the structures were made of wood, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing 33 wooden buildings in a short span of time, leaving 58 families without a roof over their heads, while also destroying a primary school and a panchayat building.

Upon seeing flames and plumes of smoke rising, villagers rushed to contain the fire, using buckets and whatever resources were available. They also worked to prevent the flames from spreading to other structures. With the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and the public, the fire was finally brought under control by around 9.15 pm.

Now, the affected families face a crisis regarding shelter and the loss of their household belongings. While no life was lost, Ganga Singh, a villager from neighbouring Osla, sustained injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire.

Picking through the ruins of their lives (ETV Bharat)

A detailed assessment of the damage caused by the fire and the underlying causes is yet to be conducted by the administration. Meanwhile, tehsildar Sardar Singh Chauhan informed that relevant teams were immediately dispatched to the site upon receiving the information. These included a team from the Revenue Department, which will assess the situation and evaluate the extent of the damage.

The administration, which has relief camps for the affected families, is arranging food supplies and other essential items for them. SJVN Limited (earlier called Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam), the power PSU that runs the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station on the Tons River nearby, has been requested to provide support under its CSR mandate to build shelters for the affected families.

Forced to live under the open sky (ETV Bharat)

Later on Tuesday, CM Dhami took stock of the actions taken by the district administration and directed concerned officials to accelerate relief and rescue operations. He instructed the SDRF, police, revenue, health, and fire department teams to work in coordination and ensure that the affected families are immediately relocated to safe areas.

The Persistent Problem