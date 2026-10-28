Uttarakhand: 3 IFS Officers Take Voluntary Retirement In 3 Years
The latest officer to apply for VRS is Saket Badola, director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, citing personal reasons, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Dehradun: In three years, three senior officers from the Uttarakhand Forest Department have taken voluntary retirement.
The then chief conservator of forests, Manoj Chandran, applied for VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) in October 2024; the then principal chief conservator of forests, Dhananjay Mohan, took voluntary retirement in June 2025; and now, in 2026, the director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Saket Badola, has made public his decision to leave the service.
Badola announced his decision to take voluntary retirement from the Indian Forest Service (IFS) in October 2026. In his statement, he mentioned that after months of deliberation, he had made this choice for personal reasons. Describing his tenure as satisfying, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had to work in the field of nature and wildlife conservation.
Badola has held several key positions within the Uttarakhand Forest Department. He served as the director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve before taking charge of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Last year, he was promoted to the rank of chief conservator of forests. His decision has drawn attention, in part, because he is choosing to leave service while still having a long career — 11 years — ahead of him.
In June 2025, Mohan, the then principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, opted for voluntary retirement. A 1988-batch IFS officer, he was only about two months away from his regular retirement.
Reports indicated that his application for voluntary retirement was submitted on June 20, 2025, and approved the following day. He cited personal reasons.
In October 2024, Chandran applied for voluntary retirement. At the time, he was posted as the Chief Conservator of Forests. His case became a subject of discussion due to the simultaneous existence of a departmental inquiry and a charge sheet alongside his request for VRS.
R K Sudhanshu, the then Principal Secretary (Forests), confirmed to ETV Bharat that the application had been received. He noted that a charge sheet had been issued against the officer and that an investigation was underway. The controversy stemmed from decisions related to promotions and the regularisation of service.
However, Chandran contested the allegations that rules had been violated in these matters. He claimed that even after the completion of the mandatory notice period for VRS, the procedures concerning his formal retirement and pension were not followed.
Another individual who took voluntary retirement is B D Singh. An IFS officer, he served for a long period as the CEO of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) before eventually opting for VRS.
IAS And IPS
Former IAS officer Umakant Panwar left the service several years before his scheduled retirement. His wife, former IAS officer Manisha Panwar, too subsequently took voluntary retirement, citing health reasons.
Former IAS officer Rakesh Kumar left the service ahead of schedule; he later went on to become the chairman of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. IAS officer Bhupendra Kaur Aulakh and IPS officer V Vinay Kumar are also among those who opted for premature retirement.
The case of IAS officer BVRC Purushottam also drew attention. He applied for voluntary retirement (VRS) citing family reasons, with more than a decade of service still remaining. He had also explored the option of a deputation to his home state, but the process for inter-state deputation encountered obstacles.
The list of those who applied for voluntary retirement also includes IPS officers Aseem Srivastava and Rachita Juyal, both of whom decided to exit the All-India Services, opting instead for better opportunities in the private sector.
Retired IAS officer S S Pangti, who held several key responsibilities as an IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, says: "The circumstances surrounding these cases were not the same for every officer. In some instances, family reasons were cited; in others, it was due to health-related issues or the pursuit of alternative administrative avenues."
Retired IFS officer Jayaraj says, “Ultimately, these instances suggest a growing disillusionment among officers with the All India Services. They are willing to walk away from this prestigious service if they find better financial prospects elsewhere. While securing a position in one of the nation’s most esteemed services is a significant achievement, it is equally important to understand why officers choose to exit before completing their full tenure.”
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