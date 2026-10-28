ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 3 IFS Officers Take Voluntary Retirement In 3 Years

Dehradun: In three years, three senior officers from the Uttarakhand Forest Department have taken voluntary retirement.

The then chief conservator of forests, Manoj Chandran, applied for VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) in October 2024; the then principal chief conservator of forests, Dhananjay Mohan, took voluntary retirement in June 2025; and now, in 2026, the director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Saket Badola, has made public his decision to leave the service.

Former IFS officer B D Singh (Credit: Social media profile)

Badola announced his decision to take voluntary retirement from the Indian Forest Service (IFS) in October 2026. In his statement, he mentioned that after months of deliberation, he had made this choice for personal reasons. Describing his tenure as satisfying, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had to work in the field of nature and wildlife conservation.

Badola has held several key positions within the Uttarakhand Forest Department. He served as the director of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve before taking charge of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Last year, he was promoted to the rank of chief conservator of forests. His decision has drawn attention, in part, because he is choosing to leave service while still having a long career — 11 years — ahead of him.

Former IAS officer Umakant Panwar (Credit: Social media profile)

In June 2025, Mohan, the then principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, opted for voluntary retirement. A 1988-batch IFS officer, he was only about two months away from his regular retirement.

Reports indicated that his application for voluntary retirement was submitted on June 20, 2025, and approved the following day. He cited personal reasons.

In October 2024, Chandran applied for voluntary retirement. At the time, he was posted as the Chief Conservator of Forests. His case became a subject of discussion due to the simultaneous existence of a departmental inquiry and a charge sheet alongside his request for VRS.

R K Sudhanshu, the then Principal Secretary (Forests), confirmed to ETV Bharat that the application had been received. He noted that a charge sheet had been issued against the officer and that an investigation was underway. The controversy stemmed from decisions related to promotions and the regularisation of service.

Former IAS officer Manisha Panwar (Credit: Social media profile)

However, Chandran contested the allegations that rules had been violated in these matters. He claimed that even after the completion of the mandatory notice period for VRS, the procedures concerning his formal retirement and pension were not followed.