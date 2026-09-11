ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 2 Rajasthan Women Die While Taking Dips In Tapt Kund at Badrinath Dham

Chamoli: Two elderly female pilgrims from Rajasthan died while bathing in the Tapt Kund at Badrinath Dham. Both women lost consciousness while taking repeated dips in the water. They were immediately rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were identified as 63-year-old Prema Devi and 71-year-old Ramu Devi. Both were residents of Rajasthan. Badrinath Station House Officer (SHO) Mahadev Uniyal said that a group of pilgrims from Rajasthan had arrived at Badrinath Dham on September 4. On Friday morning, four women and one man went to bathe in the Tapt Kund. After bathing, the man proceeded towards the temple while the four women continued taking dips in the Tapt Kund.

The women bathed continuously as part of a religious tradition involving taking 108 dips in the Tapt Kund. During this process, two women suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed into the pool. With the help of people present at the scene, they were pulled out and taken to the hospital, but doctors declared both dead.

"A tragic incident occurred while bathing in the Tapt Kund at Badrinath Dham. The families of the deceased women have requested that the ‘panchnama’ (inquest report) and post-mortem procedures not be conducted," Badrinath SHO Mahadev Uniyal said. “The families wish to take both bodies to Haridwar for the last rites. Currently, necessary permissions and paperwork are being processed at the administrative level. The bodies will be handed over to the families once the formalities are completed."