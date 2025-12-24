ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 1,882 Trees To Be Felled For Construction Of Bypass Road In Champawat

Champawat: Across the Himalayan state, the price of development is often paid by the environment. While the felling of thousands of cedar trees in Uttarkashi, for the construction of the Gangotri Highway Widening Project, is currently making headlines, news is emerging from Champawat that the felling of 1,882 trees has been approved to build a bypass road.

All preparations have been completed for the construction of a 9.87 km-long bypass road from Mudiyani to Tilon in Champawat, to relieve traffic congestion in the district headquarters, also known as Kali Kumaon. The project will cost around Rs 220.80 crore, and require the felling of 1,882 trees of different species, including cedar, oak, and pine. The state Forest Department has already marked these trees.

The project will encompass 8.94 hectares of forest land and 12.78 hectares of private land. Compensation to villagers affected by the construction of the bypass is already being disbursed, at a rate that is four times the circle rate in rural areas and twice that in urban areas of the state. Deepak Joshi, Executive Engineer, NHAI, said, "The Champawat bypass will start near Mudiyani on the Tanakpur road."