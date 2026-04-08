ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 15 Wedding Guests Injured As Two Buses Collide Head-On On Haridwar-Najibabad Highway

Two buses collided head-on near Haridwar, injuring 15 wedding guests, trapping passengers, damaging vehicles and causing chaos and traffic congestion.

A damaged bus after a head-on collision near Haridwar that left 15 people injured.
A damaged bus after a head-on collision near Haridwar that left 15 people injured. (EV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Haridwar: A major accident occurred on the Haridwar-Najibabad highway, connecting Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, when two buses collided head-on near Rasiabad village on Tuesday evening. Around 15 people were injured in the incident.

The collision was so severe that the front portions of both buses were completely damaged. Two passengers got trapped inside the bus.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rescued the trapped passengers by cutting through the metal. The injured were given first aid at the scene, while those seriously hurt were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. It is being reported that all the injured were wedding guests (baraatis). The bus was returning from Dehradun to Nagal Soti in Bijnor, when the accident happened.

Wedding Bus Collides With Roadways Bus

According to police, around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, information was received via Dial 112 about a head-on collision between two buses near Rasiabad on the highway. Several people were injured and some were trapped. Shyampur Kotwali in-charge Nitesh Sharma immediately reached the spot.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, Circle Officer (CO) City Shishupal Singh Negi also reached the site with a police team. A rescue operation was launched immediately. Around 10 to 15 passengers travelling in the private bus carrying the wedding party were injured. Ambulances were called without delay. Several passengers were given first aid on the spot.

Anish (son of Makbool), Murad Ali (son of Waheed), Suhail (son of Mohammad Umar), and Naim (son of Islam), residents of Nagal Soti, Najibabad, along with Nazir Shah (son of Hamid Shah), resident of Shahzadpur, Uttar Pradesh, were seriously injured. All five were sent to the district hospital by ambulance.

Wedding Party Returning From Dehradun

The accident occurred due to a head-on collision between a private bus and a Bijnor Roadways bus. The private bus was carrying wedding guests who had travelled from Nagal Soti, Najibabad, Bijnor to Dehradun. On their way back from the wedding ceremony, they were returning when the accident occurred near Rasiabad. Chaos broke out at the scene following the crash, with a large crowd gathering and a long traffic jam forming.

Bus Fronts Mangled, Two Passengers Trapped

Police said 10-15 people travelling in the wedding bus were injured. The collision was so intense that the front portions of both buses were completely wrecked. The private bus carrying the wedding party was badly damaged at the front. Two passengers were trapped inside and were rescued after police cut through the bus. They were sent to the hospital via 108 ambulance services. Other passengers were shifted to alternative buses to continue their journey. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Shyampur Kotwali in-charge Nitesh Sharma said, “Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information. The injured were rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. Both buses were removed from the road and traffic was restored. All seriously injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Their families have been informed. No loss of life has been reported. The cause of the accident is being investigated.”

Also Read:

  1. Three-Storey Building Collapses In Ujjain, Major Tragedy Averted As It Was Vacated On Time
  2. Mother Tracks Down Dumper In Son’s Death, Forces Reinvestigation After 2 Years In Dehradun
  3. Four Killed In Road Mishap In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

TAGGED:

HARIDWAR ROAD ACCIDENT
WEDDING BUS COLLIDES WITH ROADWAYS
WEDDING GUESTS INJURED
TWO BUSES COLLIDE HEAD ON
UTTARAKHAND ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.