Uttarakhand: 15 Wedding Guests Injured As Two Buses Collide Head-On On Haridwar-Najibabad Highway
Two buses collided head-on near Haridwar, injuring 15 wedding guests, trapping passengers, damaging vehicles and causing chaos and traffic congestion.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Haridwar: A major accident occurred on the Haridwar-Najibabad highway, connecting Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, when two buses collided head-on near Rasiabad village on Tuesday evening. Around 15 people were injured in the incident.
The collision was so severe that the front portions of both buses were completely damaged. Two passengers got trapped inside the bus.
Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rescued the trapped passengers by cutting through the metal. The injured were given first aid at the scene, while those seriously hurt were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. It is being reported that all the injured were wedding guests (baraatis). The bus was returning from Dehradun to Nagal Soti in Bijnor, when the accident happened.
Wedding Bus Collides With Roadways Bus
According to police, around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, information was received via Dial 112 about a head-on collision between two buses near Rasiabad on the highway. Several people were injured and some were trapped. Shyampur Kotwali in-charge Nitesh Sharma immediately reached the spot.
Considering the seriousness of the incident, Circle Officer (CO) City Shishupal Singh Negi also reached the site with a police team. A rescue operation was launched immediately. Around 10 to 15 passengers travelling in the private bus carrying the wedding party were injured. Ambulances were called without delay. Several passengers were given first aid on the spot.
Anish (son of Makbool), Murad Ali (son of Waheed), Suhail (son of Mohammad Umar), and Naim (son of Islam), residents of Nagal Soti, Najibabad, along with Nazir Shah (son of Hamid Shah), resident of Shahzadpur, Uttar Pradesh, were seriously injured. All five were sent to the district hospital by ambulance.
Wedding Party Returning From Dehradun
The accident occurred due to a head-on collision between a private bus and a Bijnor Roadways bus. The private bus was carrying wedding guests who had travelled from Nagal Soti, Najibabad, Bijnor to Dehradun. On their way back from the wedding ceremony, they were returning when the accident occurred near Rasiabad. Chaos broke out at the scene following the crash, with a large crowd gathering and a long traffic jam forming.
Bus Fronts Mangled, Two Passengers Trapped
Police said 10-15 people travelling in the wedding bus were injured. The collision was so intense that the front portions of both buses were completely wrecked. The private bus carrying the wedding party was badly damaged at the front. Two passengers were trapped inside and were rescued after police cut through the bus. They were sent to the hospital via 108 ambulance services. Other passengers were shifted to alternative buses to continue their journey. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.
Shyampur Kotwali in-charge Nitesh Sharma said, “Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information. The injured were rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. Both buses were removed from the road and traffic was restored. All seriously injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Their families have been informed. No loss of life has been reported. The cause of the accident is being investigated.”
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