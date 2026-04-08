ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: 15 Wedding Guests Injured As Two Buses Collide Head-On On Haridwar-Najibabad Highway

Haridwar: A major accident occurred on the Haridwar-Najibabad highway, connecting Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, when two buses collided head-on near Rasiabad village on Tuesday evening. Around 15 people were injured in the incident.

The collision was so severe that the front portions of both buses were completely damaged. Two passengers got trapped inside the bus.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and rescued the trapped passengers by cutting through the metal. The injured were given first aid at the scene, while those seriously hurt were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. It is being reported that all the injured were wedding guests (baraatis). The bus was returning from Dehradun to Nagal Soti in Bijnor, when the accident happened.

Wedding Bus Collides With Roadways Bus

According to police, around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, information was received via Dial 112 about a head-on collision between two buses near Rasiabad on the highway. Several people were injured and some were trapped. Shyampur Kotwali in-charge Nitesh Sharma immediately reached the spot.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, Circle Officer (CO) City Shishupal Singh Negi also reached the site with a police team. A rescue operation was launched immediately. Around 10 to 15 passengers travelling in the private bus carrying the wedding party were injured. Ambulances were called without delay. Several passengers were given first aid on the spot.