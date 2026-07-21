ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhad HC Asks State Govt To Explain Legal Basis For Detaining UPP Chief Prabhat Dhyani

Nainital: The high court here has directed the state government to clarify on Tuesday the legal basis for detaining Uttarakhand Partivartan Party president Prabhat Dhyani on July 19. The government on Monday informed a bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Siddhartha Saha that Dhyani had been released. The bench then asked the government on what legal basis it had detained Dhyani and directed it to give an explanation on Tuesday.

According to the petition filed in this regard, Ramnagar Police detained Dhyani from a general coach at Rishikesh railway station at around 5 pm on Sunday when he was heading to New Delhi to join the protest rally called by activist Sonam Wangchuk.