ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh’s First Police Museum Opens In Varanasi, Showcases Historic Weapons And Uniforms

Varanasi: The state’s first police museum has come up at the Police Lines in the city, offering a rare glimpse into the history, traditions and transformation of Uttar Pradesh police force over the last few decades. So those visitors curious about the evolution of police uniforms, weapons and investigative tools will soon have a unique destination to visit in Varanasi.

The museum showcases vintage and modern weapons, police uniforms from different eras, historical records and dossiers of past criminal cases. Officials say the initiative aims to preserve the legacy of the police force while helping the public and younger generations understand its role in maintaining law and order.

Uttar Pradeshs First Police Museum Opens In Varanasi, Showcasing Historic Weapons And Uniforms (ETV Bharat)

According to museum officials, it has been established to bring together the rich history of the Uttar Pradesh Police under one roof. Apart from documenting the evolution of the force, the museum also highlights the courage and dedication of police personnel in tackling crime and maintaining public safety.

Mohit Agarwal, Police Commissioner of the Varanasi Commissionerate, said the museum was created to help people better understand the police force’s history, uniforms, weapons and working systems.