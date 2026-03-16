Uttar Pradesh’s First Police Museum Opens In Varanasi, Showcases Historic Weapons And Uniforms
The museum displays antique firearms, historic police uniforms and criminal records, while QR-code enabled exhibits allows visitors to explore evolution of policing in Uttar Pradesh.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Varanasi: The state’s first police museum has come up at the Police Lines in the city, offering a rare glimpse into the history, traditions and transformation of Uttar Pradesh police force over the last few decades. So those visitors curious about the evolution of police uniforms, weapons and investigative tools will soon have a unique destination to visit in Varanasi.
The museum showcases vintage and modern weapons, police uniforms from different eras, historical records and dossiers of past criminal cases. Officials say the initiative aims to preserve the legacy of the police force while helping the public and younger generations understand its role in maintaining law and order.
According to museum officials, it has been established to bring together the rich history of the Uttar Pradesh Police under one roof. Apart from documenting the evolution of the force, the museum also highlights the courage and dedication of police personnel in tackling crime and maintaining public safety.
Mohit Agarwal, Police Commissioner of the Varanasi Commissionerate, said the museum was created to help people better understand the police force’s history, uniforms, weapons and working systems.
"The initiative is particularly significant at a time when the state government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards crime. The museum serves as an effort to preserve the heritage of the police and introduce it to future generations," he added.
The museum features a range of antique firearms and equipment once used by police personnel to combat crime. Historical documents and dossiers containing records of old criminal cases are also on display. Alongside, visitors will find modern weapons and policing equipment, offering a comparative look at how police technology and methods have evolved over time. The display of uniforms used during different periods also reflects the changing identity and modernization of the police force.
Ishan Soni, Assistant Police Commissioner of Police Lines, said many weapons preserved in the museum were once used by police to track down and arrest criminals. Detailed descriptions of these weapons have also been mentioned near the exhibits. To make the experience more interactive, officials are now in the process of installing QR codes near each exhibit.
Once scanned, the codes will allow visitors to access additional information about the displayed items and the history of the Uttar Pradesh Police directly on their mobile phones.
Officials also said efforts are underway to further modernize the museum so that it becomes both an educational space and a historical archive documenting the journey of the police force in the state.
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