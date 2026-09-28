ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Inmate Dies By Suicide On Sultanpur Jail Premises

Sultanpur: An inmate of Sultanpur District Jail died by suicide on the jail premises on Monday night, a jail official said. The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar alias Badde Yadav, 21, a resident of Barabanki district, who was arrested by Amethi Police on August 31 and sent to jail.

On receiving information, Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh, police personnel and a forensic team reached the spot to inspect the scene. Singh said the body was brought down from the tree using a ladder and sent for post-mortem examination.

According to jail officials, the incident took place around 8.30 pm. Kumar was lodged in Barrack No. 3, behind which stood a neem tree. Jail Superintendent Pranjal Arvind confirmed the incident.

“The exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received,” Singh said. Kumar was arrested by Jagdishpur police in Amethi district on August 31 on charges of kidnapping, molestation and violations of the POCSO Act.

On August 29, a woman from a village in the area had alleged that Kumar lured and abducted her 16-year-old daughter on August 27. The girl’s mother had earlier, on April 27, also lodged a case against Kumar at Jagdishpur, alleging molestation, the police official said.

Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).