ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Youth Found Dead In Kashmir

Srinagar: An 18-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh, who was working at a salon in Srinagar, was found dead in his rented accommodation in the Hyderpora area of the city, officials said Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shanu Ahmad, a resident of Bijnor district. According to officials, the youth was found unconscious in his rented room late Wednesday night. After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted him to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar.