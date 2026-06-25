Uttar Pradesh Youth Found Dead In Kashmir
A youth from UP employed at a local salon in Srinagar was declared brought dead at SMHS Hospital; police have initiated probe.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Srinagar: An 18-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh, who was working at a salon in Srinagar, was found dead in his rented accommodation in the Hyderpora area of the city, officials said Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Shanu Ahmad, a resident of Bijnor district. According to officials, the youth was found unconscious in his rented room late Wednesday night. After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted him to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar.
Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead, officials said. Ahmad had been residing as a tenant in Hyderpora for past few months and was employed at a local salon in Srinagar.
Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death. Officials said a postmortem examination will be conducted today to ascertain the exact cause of death, while further investigation is underway.
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