Self-Immolation Or Other Motive? Uttar Pradesh Youth Charred To Death, Lover Injured In Fire At Home
Neighbours spotted smoke emitting from a house and informed police, who reached the spot and found the couple in a severely burnt condition.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Aligarh: A youth was charred to death and his lover, who is his colleague's wife, was severely injured in a fire that broke out in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, police said on Tuesday. The woman has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a critical condition.
The incident occurred in the Turkman Gate area under the jurisdiction of City Kotwali police station of Aligarh. Superintendent of Police, Mayank Pathak, said, preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased, identified as Farman, was in a relationship with his colleague's wife, Nazreen. Farman and Nazreen's husband, Wasim, worked in the same factory, he said.
"No third party was reported present at the scene. Farman died on the spot while Nazreen is undergoing treatment. The forensic team is collecting evidence and investigating every aspect of the case," Pathak said.
He said that the woman's statement will prove crucial in this case. However, her condition is said to be critical, he added.
Locals said neighbours spotted smoke rising from the house and alerted the police. Soon a team from the local police station reached the spot and recovered the severely injured couple.
The real cause of the incident will become clear after the investigation is completed, police said. Police are investigating whether it is a case of self-immolation or there is some other motive or conspiracy behind it, an official said.
