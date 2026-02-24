ETV Bharat / state

Self-Immolation Or Other Motive? Uttar Pradesh Youth Charred To Death, Lover Injured In Fire At Home

Aligarh: A youth was charred to death and his lover, who is his colleague's wife, was severely injured in a fire that broke out in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, police said on Tuesday. The woman has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in a critical condition.

The incident occurred in the Turkman Gate area under the jurisdiction of City Kotwali police station of ​​Aligarh. Superintendent of Police, Mayank Pathak, said, preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased, identified as Farman, was in a relationship with his colleague's wife, Nazreen. Farman and Nazreen's husband, Wasim, worked in the same factory, he said.

"No third party was reported present at the scene. Farman died on the spot while Nazreen is undergoing treatment. The forensic team is collecting evidence and investigating every aspect of the case," Pathak said.