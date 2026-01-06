ETV Bharat / state

UP: Young Sadhu Standing on One Foot for '7 Years' Draws Attention At Magh Mela

Prayagraj: Amid rows of ash-smeared ascetics and chanting devotees at Magh Mela here, a 26-year-old sadhu is drawing quiet but steady attention for an unusual spiritual vow he claims he has not sat or lain down for the past seven years.

Known as Shankarpuri, the young ascetic from Bihar's Sitamarhi district has been spotted standing continuously on one foot at the ongoing Magh Mela, using a wooden support to rest his head even while sleeping. He says he performs all daily activities, from eating to any other ritual, while remaining upright. "I belong to Naimisharanya, where it is believed that 88,000 sages reside. I was born there and also have an ashram established at that sacred site," Shankarpuri told PTI Videos.