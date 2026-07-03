ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Woman Kills Husband, Buries Body Beneath Bathroom Floor; Arrested

Agra: Agra Police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body beneath the bathroom floor, officials said, adding that the accused also filed a missing persons complaint for the victim.

The body of Surendra Sharma (45), who was missing for around 45 days, was recovered after police dug up the bathroom floor at the couple's house in Renuka Dham Colony under Sikandra police station limits.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amisha said Sharma was allegedly murdered by his wife, Ruby Sharma, who buried the body beneath the bathroom floor before covering it with concrete to conceal the crime. The officer said the breakthrough came after police questioned Ruby Sharma following a complaint regarding her husband's disappearance. During the investigation, police uncovered the alleged murder and recovered the body.