Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies By Suicide After Killing 10-Month-Old Son
The woman stayed at her parents house with her two sons as her husband worked in Mumbai.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Sonbhadra: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after burning her 10-month-old son to death in a stove in the house following an argument with her husband on phone in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Asandih village in Jobedah Tola in the Babhani area of the district on Wednesday night.
Babhani police station in-charge inspector Kamlesh Pal said information has been gathered from the neighbours. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the woman's husband has been informed, he said.
"Prima facie it seems that the woman killed herself after burning her son to death. The case is being probed from all angles," he said.
Rajpati (28), a resident of Asandih village, was married to Patiraj, a resident of Dhengarpani village in the Basantpur police station area of Chhattisgarh. Patiraj stays in Mumbai for work. The deceased child was youngest of two siblings.
According to Pal, as Rajpati's husband stays in Mumbai, she was staying at her parents' home. On Wednesday night, she had got into a fight with her husband over phone. After dinner, the rest of the family went to sleep and the elder son went to his maternal uncle's house.
She took her 10-month-old son to another room to put him to sleep. However, she lit the stove and threw the child into it, burning him to death, and then took to end her life, police said.
When the family woke up this morning, they found the child's body in the stove and the woman lying unconscious on the floor. Neighbours informed the Babhani police station after which, sub-inspector Makhan Lal arrived at the scene with his team.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
