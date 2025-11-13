ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Woman Dies By Suicide After Killing 10-Month-Old Son

Sonbhadra: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after burning her 10-month-old son to death in a stove in the house following an argument with her husband on phone in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Asandih village in Jobedah Tola in the Babhani area of ​​the district on Wednesday night.

Babhani police station in-charge inspector Kamlesh Pal said information has been gathered from the neighbours. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the woman's husband has been informed, he said.

"Prima facie it seems that the woman killed herself after burning her son to death. The case is being probed from all angles," he said.

Rajpati (28), a resident of Asandih village, was married to Patiraj, a resident of Dhengarpani village in the Basantpur police station area of ​​Chhattisgarh. Patiraj stays in Mumbai for work. The deceased child was youngest of two siblings.